Just like the deeply devoted animal lover she has always been, Bindi Irwin revealed the sex of her baby with a sweet, heartfelt Instagram post featuring a tortoise.

After announcing that they're expecting their first child together on Aug. 11, five months after getting married in March, the mom-to-be and her husband Chandler Powell revealed on Tuesday that they'll be welcoming a little girl next year.

"Baby girl, you are our world," Irwin captioned a photo of herself and Powell posing with tortoise surrounded by pink flowers and a holding sonogram image. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

Of course, Irwin's adorable zoo-themed sex reveal followed the same theme of her pregnancy announcement back in August. At the time, she and Powell announced their exciting news by holding up a tiny beige shirt like the ones worn by Australia Zoo employees. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote on Instagram over the summer. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! ... Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

