During a fun little dinner date with her family, Bindi Irwin, who's pregnant with her first child, posed for a cute photo with her growing baby bump.

The mom-to-be, who's expecting a baby girl with her husband Chandler Powell, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a chic black outfit with her hand resting on her bump.

"Dinner with the fam and the baby bump," she captioned the photo of herself, smiling and looking down at her bump. "There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl."

Powell, of course, is also already smitten the couple's baby on the way. "The two most beautiful girls," the proud dad-to-be commented on Irwin's post.

Irwin is now well into her second trimester of pregnancy and is due sometime in 2021, according to Good Morning America. Over the past month, she has been keeping her fans updated about their little one. For instance, earlier in October she shared that her baby girl is "incredibly energetic and always moving around" and that she was the "size as a mountain pygmy-possum."

When Irwin announced her pregnancy on Instagram in early August, she wrote that she was excited to bring her followers on this journey "from the beginning of this new life chapter." "It's an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you," she wrote.

And she has done just that, posting two separate photos of her bump to Instagram in the past month. But it really has been such a special moment for her. The Australia Zoo conservationist and daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star, Steve Irwin, has had plenty of experience taking care of baby animals, and now she is that much closer to taking care of her own.