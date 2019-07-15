If you are looking to buy a new cleaning appliance this summer, Amazon's Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals definitely don't suck. Vacuum cleaners are one of those things that you don't think about investing a large sum of money into until you do and your life changes for the better, and then there's no looking back. A good vacuum makes a world of difference when it comes to getting grit, grime, and crushed up Goldfish crackers out of your carpet.

Leading up to Prime Day, deals on vacuum cleaners saw iRobot Roomba devices on sale up to $149 off of regular price, but the savings have now been boosted to whopping savings. Personally, I've had my eye on a self-navigating vacuum for as long as I've had small children, so taking advantage of the stellar deals Amazon currently has for Prime Day is a no-brainer. And their deals on standard-style vacuums are nothing to sneeze at either.

These Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals include deep discounts on leading brands like Dyson, Shark, Roomba, and more, that will have you dropping cash faster than your toddler drops their Cheerios — only now you'll have a brand spanking new vacuum to zip those bad boys up off the floor with ease.

39% Off iRobot Roomba 980 With WiFi iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum Amazon | $899 $549.99 See on Amazon Hello, welcome to the future. You can now clean your carpets and rugs of random child debris by using Wi-Fi, your Alexa devices, and your own phone. I mean, what could be better? Oh, and did you know this cleaner automatically recharges? The literal dream.

$120 Off Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Extra Tools for Homes with Pets, HEPA Filter, Rechargeable, Lightweight, Powerful Suction, Blue Amazon | $399.99 $279.99 See on Amazon If you have a pet at home, this Dyson vacuum is the perfect one to keep your home clean and hair-free. There are also $60 worth of extra tools and accessories and it's cordless. Pieces can also detach to become a handheld vacuum.

$145 Off iRobot Roomba 690 iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum Amazon | $374.99 $229.99 See on Amazon With a three-stage cleaning system and multiple brushes, this Roomba will take care of large pieces of debris and the tiny, seemingly impossible to get crumbs. It's the powerhouse of your cleaning crew.

42% Off Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Blue Amazon | $599 $349.99 See on Amazon At nearly 50 percent off, this Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum is a must-have. Another one engineered for homes with pets, this one also has extra accessories and can change its suction automatically depending on the type of flooring you're cleaning.

$60 Off Tineco Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon | $199 $139.99 See on Amazon Nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon can't be wrong, right? This stick vacuum is from the brand Tineco and can deliver 10 to 25 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time. It's also super lightweight — less than 3 pounds — so it's perfect for any spot in your house.

$40 Off Roomie Tec 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner ROOMIE TEC Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 2 in 1 Handheld Vacuum Amazon | $129.99 $89.99 See on Amazon With a rechargeable battery and corner lighting, this two-in-one vacuum is pretty much all you need. It's both a cordless vac and a handheld vacuum, and can easily adapt to different types of flooring.

$149 Off iRobot Roomba 891 iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum Amazon | $449 $299 See on Amazon Any vacuum that boasts "ideal for pet hair" is a win. With an adjusting head to keep the brushes close to the floor, no matter what type of flooring you have, this vacuum will do all the work for you. It can also run up to 90 minutes before it will dock itself and recharge to finish up.