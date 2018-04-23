Happy birthday to royal baby no. 3! Monday morning, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a boy, according to two tweets from Kensington Palace. While the average human may simply note the baby's birthday as April 23, others noticed that the royal couple's son was born on a pretty notable holiday: Saint George's Day. The new baby's older brother is of course Prince George, who will likely become king one day. So naturally, Prince George memes about his brother's birth have already emerged.

Every year, April 23 marks Saint George's Day, which celebrates George, the mythical patron saint of England, as explained by the Independent. The holiday is most widely celebrated in England and by Christians. On April 23 in the year 303 AD, George, a Roman soldier and dragon slayer, was beheaded (after being imprisoned and publicly tortured) because he would not renounce his faith. George is viewed as a martyr because of the way he bravely faced his death, and in 1327, King Edward III dubbed George the patron saint of England.

Calling their son "George" was a natural choice for Middleton and Prince William, considering the history of Saint George, as well as the multiple King Georges who have reigned over England. However, if they knew they'd be giving birth to another son five years later on Saint George's Day, perhaps they would have saved the name!

More to come...