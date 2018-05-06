Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Royal Wedding Outfits Are Going To Be So Cute

Although it's definitely Meghan Markle's big day, there is no doubt that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will steal the show at some point during the day. The tiniest royals are likely to be in the wedding, so you can expect Prince George and Princess Charlotte's royal wedding outfits to be super cute.

George, 4-years-old, and Charlotte, 2-years-old, are expected to have a big role for Prince Harry's wedding. In Britain, tradition dictates that children make up a large part of the wedding party, unlike the American tradition of having a group of adult friends accompany them down the aisle. In England, the bride starts out first down the aisle and then is followed by flower girls and page boys. Which is way too cute.

So it's likely that Charlotte will be a flower girl and George will walk Markle down the aisle and hold the train of her dress. According to Brides, it's likely that Markle's friends' kids and other little royals will be a part of the bridal party, too.

As for what they're going to be wearing, the palace hasn't spilled any details. Pippa Middleton's wedding, you might remember, was really pretty and had muted colors. Charlotte donned a flower crown and the boys, George included, wore shorts, as is customary for special occasions.

Stephanie Staub , a wedding planner told Brides what we should expect. She explained, "In British royal weddings, flower girls usually wear long silk dresses with puff sleeves and a sash tying in a big bow at the back." She added:

Depending on the age of the page boys, we can expect them to wear silk breeches if they are young of age, or trousers if a bit older. A cummerbund and a Peter Pan collar or officer collar shirt completes the look. Both Princess Diana’s and Kate Middleton’s flower girls, for example, wore ivory silk flower girl dresses, with their page boys donning military jackets.

Pepa & Co. designed the outfits for the kids at Pippa's wedding, but there's no word yet on who will be making the clothes for this very royal wedding. It will likely resemble Prince William and Kate's wedding more than their aunt's. According to Harper's Bazaar, there have been rumors that Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Erdem, Christopher Bailey for Burberry, or Ralph & Russo are going to be making Markle's wedding dress, but any of them could also be doing the bridal party's outfits.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been very busy lately. Not only do they have to brush up on their train-holding and flower-throwing, they're also welcoming their little brother Louis. The two tots made everyone smile the day that they went to go meet their little brother and royal insiders say that they're loving the newest addition to their family.

In pictures released over the weekend, Charlotte is depicted (dressed in hand-me-downs) giving their little bro a kiss on the forehead, which is also a family tradition. Remember after Charlotte was born, the family released portraits of George holding Charlotte? The pictures are basically identical.

Little Louis will only be four weeks old at the royal wedding, so it's likely he won't be attending or need a royal onesie of his own for the event. (Although it would be adorable if he did.) The next time all the kids will make an appearance together is likely at the infant's christening in July, likely rocking equally adorable and fancy outfits for church.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is going to be a major event, and all eyes will likely be on the bride. But I'll definitely be trying to peep George and Charlotte's wedding dress, since they're destined to be picture perfect.

