The royal wedding day is almost here! In less than a month, Prince Harry of Wales and Meghan Markle will exchange their vows at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It's sure to be an extravagant event filled with family, friends, dignitaries, and even members of the public. And speaking of family: This week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry asked Prince William to be his best man, and the palace shared the sweetest photos of them to honor the news.

On Thursday morning, Kensington Palace announced in a tweet that Prince Harry asked his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, to stand by his side on his big wedding day to Markle next month, according to People. The palace added in a follow-up tweet, "The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th."

Along with the announcement, Kensington Palace shared a handful of photos of the royal siblings, including stills from their lightsaber duel during their 2016 visit to Pinewood Studios, where the latest installments of Star Wars were produced, in Buckinghamshire, according to The Telegraph.

That wasn't the only Star Wars-related shot in the set. Kensington Palace also post a photo of Prince Harry and Prince William walking the red carpet at the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 12, 2017, according to CNBC. Fun tidbit: The royal brothers, who were dressed in matching black tuxedos and bow ties at the premiere, secretly filmed cameo appearances as stormtroopers in The Last Jedi, but the scene was cut, unfortunately, according to Business Insider. (You can watch the deleted scene online, though, or on a Blu-ray version of the film, which released this month, The Independent reported.)

Kensington Palace also shared a photo of the two princes cheering runners while standing on the sidelines of last year's London marathon. In the shot, Prince Harry is sporting a giant blue foam finger and laughing, while Prince William is pointing towards the runners with a big smile on his face. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry started the 2017 London marathon together by pushing a red button, according to The Daily Mail. Prince William and Kate Middleton also handed out water bottles at a water stop, The Daily Mail reported.

The palace also included a photo of the royal brothers they were younger, as well as one of Prince William and Prince Harry walking together on Prince William's wedding day. Prince Harry served as the Duke of Cambridge's best man when he married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, according to People.

Prince William revealed back in January that his younger brother had yet to ask him to serve as his best man, People reported. But it's not shocking at all that Prince Harry did eventually ask. As Prince William told U.K. radio host Roman Kemp earlier this year, according to People:

Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through. Losing our mother at a young age, it's helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things — it's a bond, and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it.

In just a few short weeks, Prince Harry will start a new, major chapter in his life when he marries Markle in a ceremony that's actually open to the public. And it's wonderful that the Prince of Wales gets to experience that day with his older brother because some bonds can never be broken.

