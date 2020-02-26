After being out of the spotlight for several weeks, the Duke of Sussex is back in the United Kingdom for a final round of royal duties and it sounds like, moving forward, Prince Harry wants to be called just "Harry." During a speech at a travel conference in Edinburgh, the youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was introduced simply as "Harry" after asking to have his royal title dropped.

"He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," Ayesha Hazarika said as she welcomed Prince Harry to the stage to speak at an event on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been living a quieter life on an island off the west coast of Canada since stepping back from their senior royal roles last month. The couple made the rather historic decision to move towards financial independence and split their time between North America and the United Kingdom with their 9-month-old son Archie, which the Duke of Sussex said was a difficult decision to make. "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges," he said at a charity event last month. "And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

Now, it seems, part of stepping back includes a bit of a name change.

Prince Harry isn't the only one in his family who has asked to be called only by their first name. During a recent interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, which was shared on the Sussexes' Instagram page, Markle had asked to simply be called "Meghan." "You were like, 'Call me Meghan!'" Enninful recalled the Duchess of Sussex told him when they met at Kensington Palace.

While Markle and Prince Harry still technically hold their royal HRH titles, they will no longer use them. Rather, as it seems, Harry and Meghan will be just fine moving forward.