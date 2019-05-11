The royal baby finally arrived on May 5, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced his name days after his arrival. Fans were shocked when the couple revealed they decided to name their son Archie Harrison, which wasn't among the top options cited by bookies. It appears, however, that the name does have a sweet significance to the couple. Prince Harry and Markle may have chosen Archie after meeting this sweet little boy during a royal engagement.

Prior to welcoming their baby boy, Prince Harry and Markle, 37, took a trip to New Zealand during which they spent time meeting with locals, People reported. One such lucky fan, as reported by the magazine, was a little boy named Archie Somerville-Ryan. After meeting the couple, Somerville-Ryan recounted his meeting with the royals in an interview with Channel 5 News in the United Kingdom, revealing that Prince Harry, 34, told him he was a fan of his name at the time. It's unclear if the meeting was the inspiration behind Baby Sussex's name, but it certainly seems like it's plausible, at least based on what the boy told the outlet.

"Harry asked me and my sisters, 'What's your name?' and then we answered back, 'Scarlet, Beth, and Archie,'" Somerville-Ryan told the news station at the time. "And he said, 'Archie, I like that name.'"

The boy went on to say that his mom even joked that Prince Harry and the former Suits star may borrow the name for their baby. According to the boy's interview with Channel 5 News, he noted that it was "probably not" going to happen. Imagine his surprise when the name was announced.

"When it all ended, my mom said, 'Imagine if they call [the baby] Archie!'" he quipped.

The moniker wasn't even on the radar of betters picking the name they thought Prince Harry and Markle would choose for their child. As The Sun reported, most people believed the baby would be called Arthur, though James, Philip, and Albert were also strong contenders. Each of the names was popular with other members of the royal family, which is likely why most people believed Prince Harry and Markle would go that route.

The duke and duchess revealed their son's name to the public on Wednesday, as reported by Fox News. His full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the outlet. They shared the news on their joint Instagram account, confirming earlier reports that the baby wouldn't have a royal title. The post also revealed that Archie was introduced to the Queen on Wednesday. He is her eighth great-grandchild.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the Instagram caption read. "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

Prince Harry and Markle haven't spoken any further about their son's name, or how they came up with it. Markle has been home with the baby while Prince Harry has been in-and-out, appearing at royal engagements. He recently jetted to The Netherlands for an Invictus Games 2020 event, during which he was presented with several baby gifts, and a jacket with "daddy" embroidered on it. It's clear that both are basking in post-baby bliss at the moment. Perhaps an answer about the baby's name will come later on.