Fatherhood has been incredibly impactful for Prince Harry, who said recently that being Archie's dad has made him want to make the world a better place. Little Archie is not yet 2 years old, but his dad admitted during an interview for the GQ Heroes Conference that he is already thinking about the kind of world he wants to help create for his son

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex spoke with Patrick Hutchinson, a Black Lives Matter protester who went viral after he was seen carrying an injured white man to safety during a protest in London in June. During their chat for British GQ, Prince Harry told Hutchinson about how he didn't truly understand unconscious bias himself due to his privileged upbringing until he met his wife Meghan Markle. "And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes," he said.

Becoming a dad in May 2018 to son Archie also opened his eyes to making him want to ensure the world is left a better place. "And being a dad myself, the whole point in life, I guess, for me, is to try to leave the world in a better place than when you found it," he said during the same the British GQ interview.

This isn't the first time Prince Harry has gone public about how fatherhood has changed his world view. When he and Markle released a statement in January about stepping down from their senior royal roles, they announced plans to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom to "raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter."

Since that move, Prince Harry has been advocating for a better future for Archie. He wrote an op-ed for Fast Company in August about wanting to create safer digital spaces "as a father," because he is increasingly concerned about "coercive forces" online that could impact children.

Fatherhood has impacted Prince Harry in momentous ways. Welcoming Archie has him wanting to create a better world. One without racism, without unconscious bias, without dangerous digital spaces. A world that will be better than when he found it.