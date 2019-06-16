Just last month the world celebrated when the royal family introduced its newest member, baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to their fans. Now, the Duke of Sussex is already celebrating his first Father's Day as a new dad. As a way to mark the special occasion, Prince Harry shared the most adorable picture of himself with his tiny tot.

"Happy Father's Day," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram today. "And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex." The post — which shows little Archie holding onto his father's finger with his own baby hands as Prince Harry cradles him — is a beautiful example of a tender moment between father and son.

That Prince Harry is excited to give everyone a glimpse into his First Father's Day does not come as a surprise. In the past month, the Duke has not held back from sharing with the world his joy at entering fatherhood and his pride for his newborn son, in addition to his wife, Meghan Markle. Shortly after Meghan gave birth, the couple announced with joy, "It's a BOY"!

At the time, Prince Harry also didn't waste any time before getting in front of the cameras to share his happiness with his fans. "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife," Harry, who was by Meghan's side during the birthing process, said. "As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm just over the moon."

In addition to being overjoyed, the new father has in the past shared his amusement with Archie as well. When the couple introduced their newborn for the first time, Prince Harry cracked a joke about his baby's newborn fuzz, saying, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful. It's in the family."

Jokes aside, the new father seems to be loving parenthood. "Parenting is amazing," he said, and even described being a father as "great." "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Last month, the couple also marked Mother's Day with a special Instagram post that not only celebrated the new mother and son, but also paid homage to late Princess Diana. The photo, which showed Meghan holding her baby, featured Diana's favorite forget-me-not flowers in the background. "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the post read.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't the only royal couple celebrating Father's Day. Prince William, a father of three, is also spending the holiday with his family, according to People. The Duke of Cambridge will reportedly be “spending Farther’s Day privately with his family," a source told the magazine. The father of three — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — was most recently seen with his family last weekend during Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday celebration.

Both brothers are appreciating their roles as dads today as Prince Harry and William kick off their Father's Day celebrations.