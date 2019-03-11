Meghan Markle is nearing the end of her pregnancy and the world is gearing up to welcome the newest addition to the royal family. And as her due date gets closer and closer, which is sometime in spring (aka right around the corner...), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being showered with gifts for their bundle of joy. With the latest gift they received, Prince Harry had the most adorable reaction and it will definitely make you giggle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending an event at London’s Canada House for Commonwealth Day when Janice Charette, the Canadian high commissioner to the UK, gifted the royal couple the cutest baby outfit, according to People. Complete with a maple leaf onesie, colorful striped socks, a hat and mittens, and little leather moccasins, as Us Weekly detailed, the Canada-themed outfit was reminiscent of Markle’s seven-year stay in Toronto while filming Suits.

But it’s Prince Harry who added the cherry on top of the cute ensemble when he lifted the Manitobah Mukluk’s leather moccasins to his nose to catch a whiff. “I’m sniffing the insides to check if they are leather or not, not because they are smelly,” he told the giggling staff, according to People.

Duchess Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, first announced that they were expecting last October, according to Hello! Magazine. Since then, the royal couple has been showered with endless gifts in preparation for the sweet arrival.

For instance, while attending a welcome reception in Sydney to kick off their royal tour in October shortly after their pregnancy announcement, the two were presented with a fluffy stuffed kangaroo, as reported by Marie Claire. “That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Markle exclaimed to the gift given by Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Lynne Cosgrove, as Marie Claire reported. They also received baby-sized Ugg boots, according to INSIDER, which Prince Harry excitedly held.

As the world excitedly waits for the new arrival, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have been gifted everything from stuffed animals to parenting books and clothing. One book the parents were gifted was Save Our Sleep by Tizzie Hall, according to Hello! Magazine, which is a guide for new parents trying to maintain healthy sleep schedules.

Phil Noble//Getty Images

The mom-to-be also recently had her baby shower at an exclusive New York hotel in the Upper East Side, where she was given more presents, according to Elle. Organized by stylist and Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney, the baby shower was complete with a 15-person guest list, and by the end, there was a crib filled with presents, Elle reported.

But Markle reportedly didn’t open any presents in New York because she wanted to wait for Prince Harry to see them as well. In fact, CBS anchor Gayle King, who was invited to the party, said on CBS' This Morning, “She didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she and Harry are back together.”

And maybe she held off for a good reason. As we all know very well by now, Prince Harry seems to give priceless reactions to their future newborn's presents.