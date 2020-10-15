As a first-time dad, it sounds like the Duke of Sussex is really enjoying some of the perks of staying home more often during quarantine. Recently, Prince Harry offered an update on baby Archie that revealed a little insight into his post-royal life in California with his 17-month-old son and wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has been spending loads of time with his family in recent months as they have moved away from their senior royal lives in the United Kingdom. During a virtual chat with education activist Malala Yousafzai to celebrate International Day of the Girl on Sunday, Prince Harry and Markle talked a little bit about their new private lives with their young son.

Markle got the ball rolling by talking about prioritizing education since becoming a mother. "To be able to raise our son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance, and how you can learn and how you can grow," she said. "You know, having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that, I think, oftentimes is taken for granted."

Prince Harry chimed in to say that he has been grateful for the extra time with his son, particularly since he has been able to be on hand for big milestones while home during quarantine. "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," the proud dad said.

Markle admitted that the pandemic has actually made it easier for the couple to be on hand to watch their little boy grow, telling Yousafzai, "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments," she said.

Prince Harry has been open about enjoying all the extra family time during quarantine in the past. In August, as Elle reported, he connected with the Rugby Football League in the United Kingdom for a Zoom chat and told them he has been relishing his time outdoors with his son. "I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League," he said. "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months."

The last year has seen so many changes to Prince Harry's life, he could be forgiven for being overwhelmed. He stepped away from his royal role after an entire lifetime of service, he moved across the ocean with his wife and son. And then COVID-19 happened, changing everything yet again. All of that change, however, has given him something he clearly finds more precious than anything. Time to see his little boy take his first steps, his first run, his first fall, and whatever else happens next.