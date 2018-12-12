When you're a little kid, you pretty much feel like your parents know everything. But as 5-year-old Prince George seems to be learning, no matter how cool your parents may be, there will always be some things they just aren't good at. Prince William may be heir to the British throne, and a former air ambulance pilot, but during a recent visit to a London homeless center with his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, he admitted that he actually isn't all that talented when it comes to arts and crafts. In fact, Prince William revealed Prince George won't be going to him for help with his art projects anytime soon, and joked that if his kids did want a little assistance with coloring or painting, they'd be much better off asking their mom.

The Cambridges made a stop at The Passage Charity in London Tuesday after making a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital, according to People, and there, the royal duo helped make cards and gifts in preparation for the charity's upcoming holiday party. The prince was tasked with helping to cut out letters for a banner that read "Welcome to Xmas Dinner," but he soon confessed that he likely wasn't the best person to ask to do the job. Prince William said, "My son knows I’m useless at this. Catherine is the artsy one."

Thankfully, it sounds like Prince William's lack of artistic talent hasn't kept his kids from loving drawing and creating, though. At the Passage Charity event, Catherine helped make beaded bracelets and quipped that 3-year-old Princess Charlotte "would love making these," according to People, and in a previous interview, the couple even opened up about Prince George's homemade gifts to his great-grandmother, the Queen.

In an April 2017 interview with BBC Radio 1, the Duke said that Prince George is "very good at arts and crafts," according to The Telegraph, and that though it is understandably "quite hard to know what to give the Queen" at birthdays and Christmas, these days, his children will usually whip up some homemade artwork, which he said "goes down really well."

While it certainly sounds like Catherine may be much more talented at crafty things than her husband, she, too, had admitted previously that there are some things she hopes her children will excel at even though she never did. During a November visit to Leicester in the UK, the duchess had a brief chat with a royal well-wisher about studying Italian (Catherine studied in Florence during part of her gap year, according to Hello!), and said "I have to make sure my children [speak Italian] better than me, that's my aim."

While it's not known if they're currently learning the language, Prince George is already able to count to 10 in Spanish, thanks to his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and at his private school, Thomas' Battersea, the young prince is also learning French, according to Vogue.

For now though, it does sound like perhaps there may be at least one talent Prince George doesn't quite seem interested in picking up from his parents. Though the duke and duchess are keen tennis fans, William told tennis champ Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in July that he was "trying to get a tennis racket in [his children's] hands" without much success, and it's actually not the first time the royal couple admitted to pushing the sport. At Wimbledon last year, Kate spoke to retired player Greg Rusedski, according to Hello! and said that although her eldest son, Prince George, has a tennis racket, at this point he only seems interested in "whacking the ball."

It's still to be seen what Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will end up enjoying in terms of hobbies, and while Prince William may admittedly not be so great when it comes to art, it does sound like Catherine's creative side might help to encourage them to enjoy it. Either way though, it certainly sounds like the Cambridge children are having lots of fun exploring different activities growing up, and it's especially sweet to think that, somewhere in Buckingham Palace, the Queen might have her great-grandchildren's artwork pinned up on her wall.

