If you've ever tried to imagine what it's like to eat like a royal, you might be picturing a pretty classy affair. Fine china, perfectly groomed children, big plates of small food cooked by a gourmet chef. Well it turns out we might be wrong about all of that. At least in the case of Prince William, who admitted that he struggles with dinnertime drama with his kids just like the rest of us.

The Duke of Cambridge checked in for a quick video chat with chef Charlie Farrally, who makes hundreds of meals for children every day as part of the PEEK Project in Glasgow, Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic. Farrally said that cooking meals for families who are struggling with staying home "certainly takes the pressure off parents" if they know dinner has been covered for them. "You'll know yourself, the hardest time is dinnertime," he said.

Prince William — who shares 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton — laughed ruefully. Because apparently he knows all too well about the struggles of dinnertime. "It depends on what's on the table though Charlie, isn't it? And that's the thing. If parents put something on children love, dinnertime goes on very well," Prince William said.

And if they don't? "If you put something on the table they don't want to do," Prince William added, "that's another ball game."

If Prince William is hoping for smooth sailing at dinnertime, he can just make pizza and cheesy pasta, which Middleton said back in 2019 were favorites of their older kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, according to Hello! Magazine. At the time, Middleton told kids at Lavender Primary School that her two older kids loved to help make cheesy pasta with their mom in the kitchen. As for little Prince Louis, he apparently is a big fan of beetroot. So a dinner of cheesy pasta and beetroot might please everyone... or no one since it's a bit of a weird combination. Who knows?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge admitted during an April interview with the BBC that they've been busy with their kids during the coronavirus lockdown, with Middleton admitting she's often "surprised" by how much energy her kids have. "The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," she said. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure."

Adding dinnertime drama into the mix is a lot to handle. But at least Prince William has a sense of humor about it. Because what else can you do but laugh?