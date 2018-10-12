In the weeks leading up to a royal wedding like Princess Eugenie's nuptials, most of the fashion-related speculation has to do with the bride's dress, naturally: Who's the designer? Will the style adhere to the strict rules and expectations followed by the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle? Secondary to these musings, however, comes the buzz about what the bridal party will wear, particularly the maid of honor (remember Pippa?). In the case of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Princess Beatrice's maid-of-honor dress came as a bit of a surprise to royal-watchers everywhere.

As you might remember, the past two royal weddings have seen bridesmaids in colors very close to the bride's gown: white or cream. (Meghan Markle wore ivory Givenchy; Kate Middleton's maid-of-honor wore cream Alexander McQueen). But Princess Beatrice, known for her eye-catching (read: outrageous) taste, went with a stunning royal blue dress (royal, how appropriate!), according to Good Housekeeping — a shade both more demure than her past choices and more colorful than what others in her position have worn. (Which is so Princess Beatrice, when you think about it.) And that's not the only way Beatrice went her own way at this particular wedding, either. While most maids-of-honor wear hats or fascinators, the Princess rocked a headpiece from Sarah Cant. Admittedly, this was (like her dress) much more subdued than her usual headpieces. But still: Totally original.

