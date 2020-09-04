Too bad it's happening across the pond, but you'll probably still be delighted to know that Queen Elizabeth's country home will soon be turned into a drive-in movie theater later this month. So just hop on the next steamer ship as a stowaway or something and get ready to watch Disney classics like Moana and Toy Story.

Sandringham Estate in Norfolk County, the very same place where Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas with the rest of the royal family every year, will host a series of drive-in movie experiences for three nights starting on Friday, Sept. 25. The movie nights get underway with a 5 p.m. showing of the war movie 1917, and then at 9 p.m. the movie based on Elton John, Rocketman, will be on screen.

Then on Saturday afternoon, on Sept. 26, there will be a 1 p.m. showing of Disney/Pixar's Toy Story for families, and now I'm imagining Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren — 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis — showing up for the event. After all, the royal kids and their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been staying at Amner Hall during quarantine, which is not too far away. Who knows, maybe they would enjoy a little afternoon drive-in feature, too.

If they miss Toy Story they can try coming back on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Moana. Or maybe catch the 5 p.m. showing of Grease or their parents can utilize their nanny and come to the 9 p.m. showing on Saturday of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sandringham Estate will provide a variety of food vendors for each event, which costs $43 per vehicle. And for an extra $10, you can get deck chairs, a table, popcorn, and a separate sitting area beside your car, as per The Daily Mirror.

Queen Elizabeth is perhaps the best neighbor ever, as this latest news has confirmed. If only she weren't enjoying her summer holiday at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands, she might even be there to catch A Star Is Born on Sunday night herself.

Sandringham Estate, which was purchased in 1863 by Queen Victoria and has since become a private residence for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, hosts a variety of events throughout the year. Garden parties, Shakespeare in the park, that sort of thing. The more relaxed, family event of hosting a drive-in theater is new.

Maybe one day Sandringham Estate will host a "Netflix and Chill" event inspired by her grandson Prince Harry's recent production deal with the streaming service along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Now that would really be something.