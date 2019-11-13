Rent The Runway, DVF & Rockets Of Awesome's Holiday Collab Is Too Sweet

The holidays can feel like one continuous celebration, so you'll probably want some fabulous new outfits to carry you through the parties and the nonstop photo ops. And once your kiddo sees you decked out in sparkles, faux fur, and velvet, they're going to want a soft and glittery ensemble of their own. Fortunately for anyone who doesn’t want their kid “borrowing” their fresh look, Rockets of Awesome and Diane von Furstenberg have teamed up on a new mother/daughter collection that's as festive as it is fashionable.

The line is even available to rent, so you don't have to blow your holiday budget on outfits you and your kid will likely only wear a couple of times. Of course, you can buy the clothes if you want: The adult clothes are available on DVF's website in sizes XXS — XL and 00 — 16, and the kids' selection (sizes 2 — 14) can be found on Rockets Of Awesome. But they'll both be available on Rent The Runway later this week — a holiday miracle indeed, and just as chic as it sounds.

Maybe your kiddo is in the middle of a growth spurt, and you’re not super keen to buy them a sequined dress they’ll only be able to wear once. Or maybe you don't see yourself wearing purple faux fur much after New Year's Eve. That’s where Rent The Runway, an online service that makes borrowing the latest designer fashion easy and affordable, comes in.

I rent an outfit and a clutch from Rent The Runway pretty much every time I go to a wedding; the service makes upscale designers like Proenza Schouler, Joie, Loeffler Randall, and Allsaints (to name just a few of my faves) accessible to me and most importantly, my bank account. (And keep in mind, I am an adult who stopped growing one-and-a-half decades ago.) So you can imagine the audible whoop of joy heard nationwide when Rent The Runway kids’ line dropped earlier this year, giving parents the opportunity to rent clothes for their beanstalks. Gamechanger.

The DVF X Rockets Of Awesome pieces will be available via each of Rent The Runway's subscription offerings, which include a one-time rental for four or eight days, an "Unlimited" model which offers a continuous rotation of clothes throughout the month for $159, or their "Update" option, which allows you to select four items to rent for a full month for $89.

The mother/child collaboration includes five pieces for adults designed by DVF and five for children, created by Rockets Of Awesome. While the pieces look coordinated and cute together (in fact, I could see the corresponding outfits looking perfect in a holiday card photo) they’re not exact replicas of each other, which means you won’t look like you’re wearing something suited for a preschooler, and your little one won’t look way too sophisticated for the playground.

The collection includes one faux fur coat, three dresses, and one jumpsuit. Diane von Furstenberg put the iconic wrap dress on the map (and she did so before she'd even turned 30, per Bustle) so it’s no surprise that the Rockets Of Awesome x DVF line incorporates the classic style but in a kid-friendly way. The velvet jumpsuit and the floral dress utilize a “faux wrap” which gives a sweet nod but requires zero bow tying skills.

It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I’m enamored by the faux fur jackets; you get a warm coat in a rich eggplant shade and your mini me gets a tri-colored shaggy coat —together you'll look like the coziest, most fashionable duo around (assuming Mary Kate and Ashley are not in the room).

This collaboration also features a powerful social campaign starring real mothers who are raising their daughters to be “bold, creative and independent,” according to a press release for the collab. The campaign features: Adrienne Bosh and her daughter, Dylan; Liz Plosser and daughter, Lucy; Ashley Stark and Willa; and Jodie Snyder-Morel with Margaux.

Whether you and your little one just want to dip your toes into the sparkle and faux fur pool by renting a holiday look or you plan to spend the next five months exclusively in a velvet jumpsuit, (aka a black-tie Snuggie) the DVF x Rockets Of Awesome collab has something perfect for every event and every budget.