Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are absolutely trendsetters, especially as parents. I feel like we can trace back the whole concept of celebrities really policing how much information comes out about their pregnancies and babies back to couples like them. Much like their first two children, they managed to keep details of their third baby under wraps. And now Reynolds shared the first photo of their new baby, and managed to very subtly reveal the sex wrapped up inside a political message. Clever as ever.

Lively gave birth to the couple's third child about two months ago, according to People, although no news outlets were able to confirm the exact date of the little one's arrival or any other details like sex or name. The Shallows actress and Reynolds are already parents to two daughters, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez, and now it seems Reynolds the couple are proud parents of a third little girl, based on the Deadpool actor's recent tweet about the upcoming Canadian election.

On Wednesday evening, the dad of three shared a message of support for the Liberal government's climate change agenda on Twitter with a picture of his new baby and Lively, subtly revealing they've welcomed another baby girl. "I love B.C.," he wrote on Twitter. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in."

Of course Reynolds did not share a photo of his baby girl's face as he held her in a little front pack; instead he kept it covered because both he and his wife take their daughters' privacy very seriously. But honestly, as nice as it would be to see what their baby girl looked like it was just as lovely to see him and Lively looking relaxed and happy on a hike in the Canadian forest. No wonder he wants his daughters to have the chance to grow up and play in those same forests... it's pretty exceptional.

As for potentially seeing photos of their third daughter one of these days, I wouldn't hold your breath. Lively opened up to Marie Claire in 2016 about working to protect her children from dealing with the paparazzi after welcoming daughter James:

I'd rather not have to deal with it [the paparazzi] at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard…it's another thing when it's our child. She [James] didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants. We want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish.

In fact, one of the only times they've allowed their daughters to be photographed was in April 2018, when Reynolds received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and wanted his whole family to be present.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eventually I'm sure Reynolds and Lively will share the name of their little girl with their fans. But for now, they look as though they are basking in a little down time with their family. Connecting as a family of five in nature.

Not such a bad gig.