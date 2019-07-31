Wine lovers the world over will soon have something new to toast about. The actor, designer, and wine aficionado Sarah Jessica Parker has announced the release of Invivo X, SJP, a Sauvignon Blanc which will hit stores on September 18, 2019. (Apparently Carrie Bradshaw has outgrown the Cosmo habit.)

Created in partnership with New Zealand-based winemakers Invivo & Co, this drink is already creating quite a buzz. The former Sex and the City actor and current star of HBO's Divorce is here to share her love of wine with the world: With a suggested retail price of $18 to $20, this wine will be available across the U.S. in mid-September, as well as New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Hong Kong. Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc was created with grapes from Marlborough, New Zealand, the home of Invivo & Co.

The creation of the wine is the result of a partnership between Parker and the talented duo behind Invivo & Co., Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration with Rob and Tim from Invivo," said Parker. "Every part of the process from our initial conversations discussing wine styles, to the creative process on the brand and label design and of course, the Sauvignon Blanc blending session; it’s all been one exciting step after another. And a thrilling education in the business of winemaking, but more importantly, the love and passion behind Invivo." The three met at a private blending session in New York City to finalize the taste and create the perfect blend of flavors for this wine.

The winemakers are also proud of their latest launch and its custom blend of flavors. "Lifted notes of grapefruit, honeysuckle flower, passionfruit and citrus zest. The palate is expansive and leads with a wall of sweet-scented fruits and a soft, but balanced acid spine," said Cameron when describing Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc.

Parker put her own personal touch on the design of the label as well. The name of the wine itself is a clever nod to the actor's style of communication, in particular her signature email and Instagram post signoff: "X, SJ." Parker also hand-painted the X and comma on the the wine's label. The particular shade of teal matches one of her favorite satin shoe color combos, "Hamilton", from her SJP Collection label.

Both SJP and the Invivo & Co. team see this as the beginning of a long-term partnership. In fact, a rosé from the south of France will be added to the Invivo & Co. Sarah Jessica Parker collection in the Spring of 2020. Basically, keep an eye out for this collection at your favorite wine retailer.

Invivo & Co. has already partnered with celebrities to great effect. For instance, their collaboration with UK talk show host Graham Norton, which debuted in 2014, now sells 3.5 million bottles globally. SJP's collection of wines, which reflect her personal taste as well, are expected to capture the same success. (Perhaps wine is the new celeb perfume?) Whatever the case, expect to see plenty of other bottles following the release of Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc.