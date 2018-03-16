Since each season of Scandal is written and filmed while the episodes are still airing on TV, you have to assume that at times, inspiration is drawn from real life events. So when Scandal tackled sexual harassment in the workplace, it was an obvious nod to the important real life #MeToo movement. In 2017, celebrities and then literally everyone else affected by sexual assault in the workplace or in general began supporting the cause on social media of bringing awareness to the alleged sexual misconduct they endured and it wasn't long before the movement took off in a very big way.

Likewise on Scandal Thursday night in an episode appropriately titled "The List," it was revealed that the big power player males of the show's fictional Washington, D.C. are actively using their careers and statures to get interns and other women to sleep with them. And as one character made a speech about standing up and speaking out for not only herself but any other young woman who'd been a victim of such a crime, it was so similar to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in real life.

Not only did the show's plot during the episode bare a striking resemblance to the very real social issues of today out in the real world, but it also addressed consent in general.

