I have a confession to make. I had never set foot into a Sephora until last year. I was never really into makeup except for occasionally wearing eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and powder, and I surely didn't know how to apply all of it correctly, or what a highlighter or bronzer were. But as of last year, I am definitely a convert (though I still don't 100 percent know how to apply all the fancier items). So I'm super excited about these Sephora Black Friday sales this year. There are some pretty rad products, from things I know how to use, like lipstick, to things I'm still not sure about, like highlighter. Thankfully, with this sale, it will be OK to buy some just to practice and try it out.

Whether you're looking to pamper yourself for a cozy night in or glam it up for a rockin' night out with your girls (or a romantic date night with your partner), Sephora's Black Friday sale has a little something for whatever you're looking for. With everything from sleep masks to highlighter, to glitter eyeshadow to a hair repair kit, Sephora's got you and your holiday gift shopping list covered this year.

1 For The Sleeping Beauty LANEIGE Sleep and Glow Set $52 $39 Sephora This moisturizing set is good for every kind of skin type on your gift list, and it includes a water sleeping mask, a regular sleeping mask, and a water bank moisture cream. Infused with hydro ionized mineral water, the Water Bank Moisture Cream helps skin retain long-lasting moisture, while the Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask "deliver high doses of moisture to stressed skin and chapped lips," the description says. Pamper yourself or give the gift of pampering to a loved one this year. SEE ON SEPHORA

5 For The Vegan Vixen WANDER BEAUTY Wanderout Dual Lipsticks $30 $21 Sephora With a color for day and one for night, this dual-ended lipstick bullet comes in a variety of stunning shade combos and is formulated without parabens or phthalates, so you can feel good about what you're putting on your lips. Like all Wander products, this is also vegan (and never tested on animals). SEE ON SEPHORA

8 For The Freshest Faces BAREMINERALS OIL OBSESSED™ Total Cleansing Oil $30 $23 Sephora This cleansing oil from BAREMINERALS is great for so many skin types — normal, oily, combination, and dry — and it's the perfect cleanser for makeup removal. If you add water, "it transforms into a weightless, milky emulsion that easily rinses away," according to the description. And plus, it smells heavenly with lavender and tangerine notes. Clean and great-smelling skin? Yes, please. SEE ON SEPHORA