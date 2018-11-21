Sephora's Black Friday 2018 Sale Has Jaw-Dropping Discounts On The Must-Have Items You've Been Eyeing For Months
I have a confession to make. I had never set foot into a Sephora until last year. I was never really into makeup except for occasionally wearing eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and powder, and I surely didn't know how to apply all of it correctly, or what a highlighter or bronzer were. But as of last year, I am definitely a convert (though I still don't 100 percent know how to apply all the fancier items). So I'm super excited about these Sephora Black Friday sales this year. There are some pretty rad products, from things I know how to use, like lipstick, to things I'm still not sure about, like highlighter. Thankfully, with this sale, it will be OK to buy some just to practice and try it out.
Whether you're looking to pamper yourself for a cozy night in or glam it up for a rockin' night out with your girls (or a romantic date night with your partner), Sephora's Black Friday sale has a little something for whatever you're looking for. With everything from sleep masks to highlighter, to glitter eyeshadow to a hair repair kit, Sephora's got you and your holiday gift shopping list covered this year.
1For The Sleeping Beauty
This moisturizing set is good for every kind of skin type on your gift list, and it includes a water sleeping mask, a regular sleeping mask, and a water bank moisture cream. Infused with hydro ionized mineral water, the Water Bank Moisture Cream helps skin retain long-lasting moisture, while the Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask "deliver high doses of moisture to stressed skin and chapped lips," the description says. Pamper yourself or give the gift of pampering to a loved one this year.
2For The Perfect Pout
BITE BEAUTY Four Little Bites Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set
A lipstick aficionado's dream, this set of Amuse Buche lipsticks in four different shades offers long-lasting color but won't dry out your lips thanks to ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and reservatrol, which "provides antioxidant benefits," according to the Sephora website.
3For The Flower-Powered
VIKTOR&ROLF Flowerbomb Mini Coffret
Allure's Best of Beauty award winner, this now-classic scent is warm and spicy, with jasmine, orange blossom and patchouli. The set comes with two mini perfumes, a shower gel and a body lotion.
4For Glow On-The-Go
JOSIE MARAN Juicy Mango Whipped Argan Oil Self-Tanning Body Butter
Get a glowing tan in just four hours (without the skin damage) with this luxurious self tanner from Josie Maran. Also a body butter, this incredibly smooth formula will give you the summer-soft skin of your dreams, even in the dead of winter.
5For The Vegan Vixen
WANDER BEAUTY Wanderout Dual Lipsticks
With a color for day and one for night, this dual-ended lipstick bullet comes in a variety of stunning shade combos and is formulated without parabens or phthalates, so you can feel good about what you're putting on your lips. Like all Wander products, this is also vegan (and never tested on animals).
6For The Shining Star
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter Mini Macaron Set
Glitter and shine is back in style these days (be still my '90s girl heart!). But did shimmer and shine really ever go out of style? I'm not sure, but this highlighter set by BECCA will give you just the right amount of glow, unlike those glitter roll-ons from Claire's you remember. Chrissy Teigen approved!
7For The Girl Who Glitters
STILA 3D Dazzle Mini Glitter & Glow Liquid Shadow Set
Like I said, glitter is back. And this glitter eyeshadow trio does not disappoint. Paraben, sulfate, and phthalate free, your eyes will sparkle like the sun when you wear any of these glitter eyeshadows.
8For The Freshest Faces
BAREMINERALS OIL OBSESSED™ Total Cleansing Oil
This cleansing oil from BAREMINERALS is great for so many skin types — normal, oily, combination, and dry — and it's the perfect cleanser for makeup removal. If you add water, "it transforms into a weightless, milky emulsion that easily rinses away," according to the description. And plus, it smells heavenly with lavender and tangerine notes. Clean and great-smelling skin? Yes, please.
9For The Mane Event
NEW SEPHORA FAVORITES Best Hair Ever
This particular sample pack has almost five stars on the Sephora website. It provides "a unique assortment of products to care, treat, and style for your best hair ever," including Alterna Caviar CC Cream 10-in-1 Complete Correction; Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask; Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! ™ Deep Conditioning Mask; Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt; IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm; Living Proof Perfect hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment; Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Treatment; and Ouai Wave Spray.
10For The Lover Of Lotion
NEW FIRST AID BEAUTY Skin Summit
One of the best deals in the bunch, this skin repair set includes solutions for dryness, redness, dullness, and uneven textures... for less than half of the original price.
