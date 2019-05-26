Like most holidays, Memorial Day is a meaningful for a variety of reasons, none of which have to do with shopping... technically. But also like most holidays, Memorial Day just so happens to be associated with some pretty fabulous sales on everything from clothing to cars to cosmetics — and yes, that means Sephora's Memorial Day 2019 sale has some pretty fabulous discounts going on right now you definitely won't want to miss. We're talking up to 50 percent off some of your favorite brands and must-have products (not to mention some splurge-worthy items you've been looking for an excuse to try). So where do you start?

Maybe you're looking to stock up on some of your everyday favorites while they're marked down, or maybe you're ready to switch out some of your go-to products for the new and improved clean beauty versions of those particular items. Or maybe you've been itching to try a bolder eye color or more shimmery highlighter but you couldn't justify the expense over a cosmetic you're only gonna wear on the occasional night out. With summer officially just days away, this is the perfect time to mix up your usual looks with some trendier lewks, so to speak, like bold pops of color and all-over sparkle. It's also the ideal opportunity to try out some of the high tech (and high price point) creams and serums that are so dramatically effective they're taking the place of peels and other procedures for some women.

Here are just 10 of the most appealing options on sale at Sephora, but act fast (according to SheFinds, the sale is over at midnight on Memorial Day).