Sephora's Memorial Day 2019 Sale Is Taking Up To 50 Percent Off Some Of The Hottest Products

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
Like most holidays, Memorial Day is a meaningful for a variety of reasons, none of which have to do with shopping... technically. But also like most holidays, Memorial Day just so happens to be associated with some pretty fabulous sales on everything from clothing to cars to cosmetics — and yes, that means Sephora's Memorial Day 2019 sale has some pretty fabulous discounts going on right now you definitely won't want to miss. We're talking up to 50 percent off some of your favorite brands and must-have products (not to mention some splurge-worthy items you've been looking for an excuse to try). So where do you start?

Maybe you're looking to stock up on some of your everyday favorites while they're marked down, or maybe you're ready to switch out some of your go-to products for the new and improved clean beauty versions of those particular items. Or maybe you've been itching to try a bolder eye color or more shimmery highlighter but you couldn't justify the expense over a cosmetic you're only gonna wear on the occasional night out. With summer officially just days away, this is the perfect time to mix up your usual looks with some trendier lewks, so to speak, like bold pops of color and all-over sparkle. It's also the ideal opportunity to try out some of the high tech (and high price point) creams and serums that are so dramatically effective they're taking the place of peels and other procedures for some women.

Here are just 10 of the most appealing options on sale at Sephora, but act fast (according to SheFinds, the sale is over at midnight on Memorial Day).

1. Peter Thomas Roth

Green Releaf Therapeutic Sleep Cream

$65

$45

Peter Thomas Roth

Sleeping creams and masks are all the rage these days for a good reason, and this evening moisturizer has hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil, Retinoid, topical melatonin and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and calm skin overnight.

2. Becca

Glow Essentials Kit

$39

$29

BECCA

This limited-edition kit of BECCA’s bestselling primers, highlighter, and lip gloss was already a good deal before it went on sale (the contents are valued at $68). Including First Light Priming Filter, Backlight Priming Filter, Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Moonstone and Glow Gloss in Champagne Crème, it's like a skin-perfecting photo filter IRL.

3. Urban Decay

Naked Cherry Highlighter & Blush Palette

$34

$24

Urban Decay

4. Dr. Jart+

Ceramidin™ Cream

$48

$34

Dr. Jart+

Perfect for skin that's been damaged by the elements, this cream contains powerful 5-cera complex to both heal and prevent further moisture loss.

5. Wander Beauty

Wanderout Dual Lipsticks

$30

$21

Wander Beauty

Two products in one is too much fun, and this dual-ended lipstick bullet with two shades (one bold, one neutral) will fast become the MVP of your makeup bag. Use either shade alone or combine the two.

6. Urban Decay (again)

Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette

$49

$29

Urban Decay

Deals like this don't come along every day: This all-in-one eyeshadow palette includes 21 shades ranging from neutrals to brights to jewel tones and more. So many looks, so little time.

7. Fenty Beauty

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

$54

$38

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna

Possibly one of the most colorful highlighter palettes ever, this set includes seven "never-before-seen" metallic highlighter shades so you can get seriously creative.

8. Perricone MD

High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer Tint SPF 30

$69

$41

Perricone MD

Everything you could ever want in a tinted moisturizer, this oil-free formula features anti-aging and antioxidant ingredients and a non-chemical SPF 30 (plus it smells like roses).

9. Tarte

Clay Pot Waterproof Liner

$21

$11

Tarte

10. Cover FX

Shimmer Veil

$28

$14

Cover FX

Lightweight and shimmery without being overly sparkly, this creamy formula comes in a range of shades to be used as an eyeshadow or a highlighter... and a tiny little tube lasts forever.