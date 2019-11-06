Seraphine's Mama & Mini T-Shirt Set Honors Princess Diana In The Best Way

Fashion has the power to influence, challenge, and change society. Case in point: International maternity fashion brand Seraphine's new Mama & Mini t-shirt honoring Princess Diana and empowering mothers everywhere to make the world a better place.

The organic t-shirts are printed with the words “Our World,” and below that: “Changing the World Is Child’s Play.” The words are written in soft colors, but definitely have a very strong, impactful message. This aligns with the mission of The Diana Award charity, which is that people have the power to change not just their neighborhood, but their country — and the world. That’s why 100 percent of the profits from the sale of the Mama & Mini Set will benefit the charity, which runs anti-bullying programs and offers mentoring for today’s youth. It even celebrates those who are doing wonderful things in their communities and their successes as humanitarians.

The official charity in memory of Princess Diana, The Diana Award is run by Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who chair it in memory of their mother (and with a passion she would be proud to see). The partnership between the Seraphine brand and The Diana Award is easy to understand. After all, the maternity line is no stranger to the royal family, having dressed Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, during all three of her pregnancies.

Some t-shirts can be scratchy, but not this one. It’s made from 100 percent certified organic cotton, so it will be super soft on your skin as well as your baby’s. The shirt runs from sizes XS through XL, and the Seraphine site suggests purchasing one in your pre-pregnancy size. While you can select the right fit for you, the matching baby t-shirt comes only in a 3-6 month size. So if you’re thinking about getting one, make sure that it will fit your ever-growing offspring.

Now, you may or may not be a fan of doing the matchy-matchy thing with your child, but this sweet shirt set could change your mind. And if you’re worried about whipping out your boob and flashing someone while you nurse, no need. The shirt comes with snap nursing access — simply detach the front of the shirt from either side to discreetly breastfeed your babe. The baby shirt has snaps at the shoulder for easy changing as well.

Maternity clothing certainly isn’t cheap, which is why this mommy/baby set is such a good deal. You’ll get both shirts practically for the price of what one maternity shirt could cost you. It's also cool that the colors are soft, so people will have to lean in to read your shirt (hopefully the words written there will make an impression upon them). And you’ll feel like royalty when you wear it — or just a powerful, impassioned momma who wants to blaze her own trail with her baby.

With the Mama & Mini set, now you and your little one can take on the world — one fashion-forward t-shirt at a time.