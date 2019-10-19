Serena Williams' Daughter Was A Flower Girl & Where Did The Time Go?

So life is just ticking along over here and somehow baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is a 2-year-old. I have no recollection of this happening and yet here we are. On Saturday Serena Williams' daughter was a flower girl, walking around on her two legs and everything. Which feels impossible but true so I suppose we should all just go with it. Especially since she looks like she's having the time of her life.

The tennis queen and her husband, Reddit co-found Alexis Ohanian Sr., welcomed their little girl (who they refer to as Olympia) on Sept. 1, 2017. Since her birth, Olympia has become something of a social media sensation of her own. Her elite athlete of a mother frequently shares posts about her little girl, who she once credited in a Jan. 2018 Vogue interview with helping her learn to manage her anxiety. As she said at the time, "A lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match." When you see sweet little Olympia dressed up as a flower girl for a friend's wedding, I'm pretty sure your anxiety will disappear too so be ready.

Williams and Ohanian attended the wedding of friends on Saturday, and the entire family got all decked out for the occasion. Especially Olympia, who had her own duties to fulfill and apparently took them "very seriously," as her mother noted in her Instagram post:

She took her flower girl job very seriously!

In the series of photos Olympia is wearing a pink, one-shoulder dress with layers of tulle and looks completely divine. I'm not the only one who thought so, of course. Social media users took to Williams' post to say things like, "She looks gorgeous!," and "Such a beautiful princess."

Her parents didn't look too shabby either in a photo Williams shared of her and her husband swinging their smiling little girl by the hand. Please note Olympia's father is carrying her little basket for her since we all need some joy in our lives. Also note they are possibly the happiest family ever.

Serena Williams has taken to motherhood with the same intense passion as she took to tennis, according to her sister Venus Williams. Venus spoke to Us Weekly in a recent interview about how watching Serena with Olympia has helped her better understand motherhood:

I wouldn’t have been a good mom. So, I’m seeing Serena — the amount of time that she gives her daughter and how close they are, and how much they love each other and how much the daughter loves her. It’s definitely something to aspire to. So, she sent me on the straight and narrow.

Time is certainly flying by for everyone. Serena Williams is now the mom of a toddler who takes on flower girl duties and is apparently helping to convert her aunt's opinions on motherhood.

That's a whole lot of accomplishment for someone so small.