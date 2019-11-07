Shawn Johnson's Birth Vlog Reveals Her Daughter's Delivery Didn't Go As Planned

Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed a baby girl in October. The parents haven't released a name yet, leaving fans eager to learn more about the new addition. And to possibly satiate this interest, Shawn Johnson released her birth vlog Thursday, providing a firsthand glimpse into how her labor went. As it turns out, baby East's arrival wasn't as smooth as she had hoped.

Johnson, an Olympic gymnast, first announced her daughter's arrival on Nov. 4. But the athlete didn't give birth in November — as the birth vlog shows, she was induced on Oct. 28. The labor lasted a full 22 hours, during which Johnson got an epidural, a decision she admittedly felt "bummed' about because she thought it made her "weak." After East said her worries were far from being true, she replied, "I should be able to do it naturally."

Johnson's concerns are normal for a first-time parent, as many people feel they're doing a disservice to themselves and their child if they get an epidural or C-section. The truth? Get the epidural. Or don't. Do whatever is best for you and your health. There's no right way to labor, and this can't be said enough.

The East Family on YouTube

The vlog lasts for 10 minutes, during which East is seen supporting Johnson as she experiences contractions and gets ready to meet her little one. Fans get to see Johnson's birthing room, the cute goodies awaiting her baby, and the pure excitement of an expecting parent.

But the video cuts out before Johnson actually gives birth, and she later revealed via Instagram that she got a c-section in the end.

"22 hours of labor to end in a c section," Johnson penned in a candid post. "I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention. At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed."

The post took a more positive turn, however, when Johnson discussed how her daughter's arrival washed all of those guilty feelings away.

"But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less," she said. "My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her."

Even better, a ton of fans sent Johnson words of encouragement following her admission.

"GIRL going all natural is beautiful but epidurals exist for a reason. Your body needed a break after 14 hours of labor!" one person said. "Your body did not fail you. You had a baby and both of you are healthy. That’s doing it’s job. You should be so proud!"

Another fan commented: "No need to feel guilty. C-section babies are awesome! Congrats again."

"Same thing happened to me and the only thing that matters is that little girl got out safely!!" someone wrote. "Great job, momma!!"

I second all of these sweet responses. And on that note, congrats to Johnson for delivering a healthy baby girl!