Similarly to many newlyweds out there, Abbie and John-David Duggar paid tribute to their first Christmas together with a sweet Instagram post. The message referenced the birth of baby Jesus, so naturally some fans thought that John-David and Abbie hinted about baby news. Le sigh..

John-David and Abbie got hitched in late November, meaning their nuptials coincided perfectly with the holiday season. The pair touched on this sentiment just 11 days before Christmas, with one of the two writing on Instagram: "I love spending each and every day with you and I can’t wait to celebrate our first cozy Christmas together!" There's nothing cozier than celebrating the holidays with someone you love, right?

Although John-David and Abbie didn't get around to posting anything on Christmas (they were preoccupied with family stuff, I'm sure) they did take to Instagram on Thursday to wish fans a "Merry Christmas."

"Hope you all had a very merry Christmas!" the post reads. The couple also included Isaiah 9:6, a fairly well-known bible verse referencing the birth of Jesus.

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace," the verse reads, according to Bible Gateway."

Well, some commenters interpreted the passage as a hint about a possible pregnancy, with one writing: "Oooh a baby hint :)."

"I thought the same thing," someone else agreed. "It would be a cute and ironic way to announce a pregnancy. And they look extra excited, almost giddy in the picture."

Another asked, "Are y'all expecting?" One more posed the same question, writing: "Are they expecting a baby?"

Considering this post was written by a Duggar, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that some fans thought this could be a pregnancy announcement. Revealing a pregnancy via a heavy-handed bible verse seems fairly on brand for the siblings.

That being said, however, this is a common bible verse to use during the holiday season. There's a good chance the couple chose it without ever thinking about the possible interpretations.

Another important point? Even if John-David and Abbie got pregnant right after their wedding, many people don't announce until after the first trimester. Given Abbie's background as a nurse, I have a feeling she falls into this category.

Other fans agreed with these aforementioned points, arguing that there's nothing telling about the post.

"I believe the child born post has to with Baby Jesus????" a fan wrote. "Christmas time..."

"They’re literally quoting bible verses about baby Jesus because it was Christmas," someone else chimed in. "Not everything is a baby hint."

Another person added: "They posted a verse about a baby being born cause Jesus’ birth."

Not to mention, it sounds like John-David and Abbie aren't eager to have a gaggle of kids. The revelation came to light after the couple's pastor joked during their wedding, according to In Touch Weekly: “This is John and Abbie’s day, and I’ll tell ya, in rehearsal, John said he wants to outdo his father in the number of children." John-David then replied, while shaking his head: “I don’t know about that.”

Although it's exciting to think about another Duggar pregnancy, I'm skeptical John-David and Abbie will have baby news to share anytime soon. For now, the newlyweds are enjoying one another's company.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.