Five months after their pregnancy news broke, congratulations are in order! TMZ first reported on Monday that a brand new Jonas sister has joined the crew now that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child together.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep for the couple tells Romper.

While the new parents have not shared any other details about their exciting news, TMZ has reported that Turner and Jonas welcomed a baby girl last week on July 22. And while the couple has not publicly announced it, TMZ has reported that they named their baby girl Willa.

Much of Turner's pregnancy had been kept private by the couple, although the Game of Thrones actress had been seen visibly pregnant while running errands in California. Ahead of their baby's birth, the couple had not posted about the pregnancy to their respective Instagram accounts or spoken publicly about expanding their family. Just Jared was the first to report back in February that the couple was expecting their first child together.

But fans had suspected that their little one would be arriving soon. In June, an unnamed source told Us Weekly that Turner was "due in a few weeks." Fans seemed convinced that even singer (and Jonas' ex-girlfriend) Taylor Swift knew of the baby's arrival when she released her new album, Folklore, on July 24.

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

On the song "Invisible String" Swift talks about being friendly with a particular ex. "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents," she sings. This could be a great coincidence or a very well-timed announcement.

While so much of Turner's pregnancy had been kept secret, the couple had reportedly been ready to be parents. "Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie's plan," a source told Us Weekly. "They've always known they've wanted kids."

The couple's daughter is in good company. Kevin Jonas, Joe's older brother and bandmate, has two daughters of his own with his wife, Danielle — 6-year-old Alena and 3-year-old Valentina. And Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, have already expressed their desire to become parents sometime in the future.

Who knows? Maybe this next generation of Jonases is strictly for the girls.