Starbucks Holiday Drinks & Cups 2019 Are Jingling Into Town

I've been fa-la-la-la-la-ing my way through the end of PSL season for a week or so now in anticipation of that first sip of peppermint mocha goodness in an iconic red cup. Luckily, holiday cups and drinks return to Starbucks on Nov. 7, just in time to begin celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. I plan on getting so caffeinated with all of my holiday favorites, that I swear I'll be able to hear Jingle Bells in my own eyeballs.

Let's start with the obvious, shall we? Starbucks holiday cups are coming in hotter than your extra hot Eggnog Latte this year with four new designs that perked up individuals everywhere are going to be just gushing over. Each cup has a sweet, holly jolly name to describe their joyous look, and they match perfectly with your own, individual holiday style.

For The One Who's A Traditionalist

The Polka Dots holiday cup features the classic red Starbucks cup design with large green polka dots added, as well as the Starbucks Siren logo in white making an appearance as a polka-dot or two on each cup. Traditionalists will love drinking from this cup while driving around looking at Christmas lights with the fam, jamming classic Christmas tunes.

For The One Who Loves Vintage Wrapping Paper

The dark green holiday cup called Merry Stripes looks like it has been wrapped up in vintage wrapping paper boasting the words "Merry Coffee" — all that's missing is a big, shiny bow on top. It's another iconic look that traditionalists will love, but the throwback wrapping paper design will give you all of the old-time Christmas vibes of yesteryear that you can handle.

For The One Who Dashes & Dances

A more fun and funky approach to the holiday cup is the white cup called Merry Dance with red and green letters that appear to be dancing across each cup. This is going to be the go-to cup of seasonal shoppers making mad dashes to and from the car to offload a few bags before rushing back into the mall on Black Friday.

For The One With A Sweet Tooth

The Candy Cane Stripes cup is aptly named for the appearance of red and white stripes that serve as the holiday backdrop to the letters of the word "Starbucks" that appear to be falling like snow down the cup. If your favorite Christmastime snack is anything that is red-and-white-striped and sugar-coated, this is the cup for you.

For The One Who's Eco-Friendly

If you're a die-hard classic red cup fanatic and just read through those descriptions with a Grinch-like scowl on your face — fear not. Starbucks has not forgotten about their iconic crimson cup. For the second year in a row, Starbucks will give away a free reusable red cup to patrons ordering a holiday beverage at participating locations throughout the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 7 while supplies last.

Although this year's reusable red cup does feature the slogan "Merry Coffee" across the cup, it's still got the classic red backdrop and is likely to garner a rush of holiday beverage lovers to Starbucks stores in search of the limited-edition cup just like last year. If you're lucky enough to nab a reusable cup, Starbucks will give you 50 cents off of a grande handcrafted holiday beverage when you order in store between 2 to 7 p.m. from Nov. 7 to Jan. 7, 2020.

Speaking of delicious handcrafted holiday beverages, all of your favs are back in Starbucks stores, and there's a handcrafted flavor that's ideal for just about every holiday activity you can imagine. That even includes the less-than-fun ones like the cross-country flight to see your Great Aunt Mabel with a toddler on your lap. You may not have paid for the extra seat, but you'll definitely spring for a Chestnut Praline Latte to get you through.

A Peppermint Mocha is perfect for wrangling sugar-crazed kids in Target, scrambling to find matching red sweaters for the family photoshoot, while the Eggnog Latte is the clear choice for the next trip you make to pick out a last-minute gift for your mother-in-law when your husband forgets (again). When you're up late wrapping gifts, the Caramel Brulee Latte has your back with enough caffeine and sugary sweetness to last through the night. Warming up with a Toasted White Chocolate after a night of roaming the streets singing Christmas carols with your tone-deaf neighbors will certainly have you feeling the glow of chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

There are also some festively-named treats at Starbucks like the Sugar Plum Danish, Gingerbread Loaf, and Cranberry Bliss Bar, or a more savory option with their Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini. Bonus points if you grab a Snowman Cookie, Snowman Cake Pop, or a Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop for your kids, too. They may still be working to make it onto Santa's nice list, but a holiday Starbucks treat can go a long way when it comes to making them behave while you brave the Black Friday crowds.

If you can't make it to Starbucks to get your Christmas-y beverage on a daily basis, be on the lookout for Starbucks At-Home holiday blends at your local grocery store. You can snag K-cups, ground and whole bean holiday flavors to make at home, as well as ready-to-drink and VIA mixes for when you're on-the-go without time to swing through the Starbucks drive thru.

No matter how you get your holiday beverage fix this year, Starbucks' holiday lineup is an absolute fixture of the season that I just can't imagine celebrating without.