If you're still reeling from the Battle of Winterfell (who isn't?), you can find comfort in Starbucks' bright pink "Dragon Drink," a fruity and colorful concoction designed to satisfy your dragon obsession. A twist on the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher introduced last summer, this perfectly pretty drink will join Starbucks' permanent menu on Tuesday, April 30. Huzzah!

When Starbucks introduced the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher in June 2018, it was a big hit due to its high caffeination level and refreshing flavor. And unlike some of the company's more elaborate drinks, a grande-sized item is only 90 calories, according to Starbuck's website. The only downside? It clocks in at 19 grams of sugar, which is still significantly lower than many other comparable beverages. As for the sugar's source, look no further than the pieces of freeze-dried dragonfruit (pitaya) mixed in with sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors, according to Eat This, Not That.

"It’s one of those up-and-coming flavors. The red-fleshed fruit is less common and helps make this drink so fun and unique,” Starbucks research and development's Alicia Binion said at the time, according to USA TODAY.

So, how does the Dragon Drink fit into all of this? Many customers were adding coconut milk to the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher instead of water, transforming it into a creamy and pastel-colored dream. Oh là là.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The coconut milk modification is so popular that Starbucks has decided to make the Dragon Drink a permanent item on its menu across the United States and Canada starting Tuesday, April 30. The result? Fans are thrilled.

"This is the prettiest drink I’ve ever had," once person tweeted.

Someone else said: "The dragon drink from Starbucks is my mf aesthetic."

"And on my first day of adulting I tried a new Starbucks drink 10/10 would recommend the dragon drink," another person commented.

One fan penned: "A @Starbucks barista tipped me the best news! Apparently my random drink concoction is becoming an actual menu item - The Dragon Drink."

But if you prefer the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher as is (with water instead of coconut milk) don't fret. Starbucks confirmed that this popular drink will continue to be available.

In addition to the Dragon Drink and Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, the company is bringing back a few favorites for the summer, including: Cold Brew with Salted Cream Cold Foam, S’mores Frappuccino, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, according to CNBC.

Although all of these drinks sound delicious, you might want to stick with the S'mores Frappuccino for the time being. Why? From April 30 to May 3, "S’mores Frappuccino superfans can tag their photos on social with #SmoresLifeContest for a chance to win one of ten grand prize packages!," according to a Starbucks press release.

On top of that, "winners will get their own S’morecessories, including a $500 Starbucks Gift Card for a summer’s supply of S’mores Frappuccino." Have mercy.

For Starbucks fans, summer 2019 is shaping up to be delicious. From the company's creamy and fruity Dragon Drink to its delectable S'mores Frappuccino, there's an option for everyone.