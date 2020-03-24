As the world has essentially hit the pause button and everyone tries to figure out how to deal with our new, temporary normal, self-proclaimed "important celebrity" Ryan Reynolds shared a message during the coronavirus outbreak that's full of solid advice. Of course, there's also a bit of his signature humor, which this world could really use right now.

The Deadpool actor, who shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively, recently took up a recent challenge from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to spread a message reminding people to stay home to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Trudeau tagged Reynolds and other Canadian celebrities in a tweet on Monday asking people to stay home to help "plank the curve" and protect their families. Naturally, he took up the call in a video he shared with his 15 million followers on Twitter. "Another important message from an important celebrity," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "Let’s spread the word not the virus."

"Thank you Prime Minister Trudeau. We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19," he says in the video before launching into some trademark-Ryan-Reynolds-sarcasm. "In times of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities we count on most. They're the ones who are going to get us through this."

The actor paused for a moment of quiet self-reflection before continuing, "Right after health care workers, of course. First responders, people who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins... they're great. Childhood imaginary friends?"

All joking aside, Reynolds urged people to take preventative measures seriously. "Stay at home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together."

Reynolds did more than simply share a message with his fans; he and Lively also donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in an effort to help out older adults and low-income families affected by the coronavirus. He even went so far as to call the pandemic an "a**hole" in a tweet, which is a pretty fair description.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.