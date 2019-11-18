Stormi Webster Looks Exactly Like Dad Travis Scott In Adorable New Photos

Although Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter often takes after her mama, some new adorable photos have made it clear that Stormi Webster really, really looks like her dad, especially when sporting a specific hairstyle. Over the weekend, rapper Travis Scott shared a few new snaps on his Instagram of his little girl walking around, essentially as his mini-me, and I'm officially seeing double.

In the new photos posted on Sunday, Stormi can be seen wearing an oversized Astroworld Festival t-shirt (straight from the music festival he put on earlier this month), black pants, little sneakers, and her hair in braids with beads on the end, aka Scott's signature hairstyle.

"'Daddy's hair'," he captioned the sweet post. And in another photo of Stormi, who turns 2 years old in February, wearing a necklace that says "Stormiworld" on it, Scott captioned it simply as, "stormi’s world." Scott's fans also can't get over Stormi's striking resemblance to the rapper in these new photos. "She also takes the pictures like you dawg," one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

Not only is Stormi physically a tiny version of her dad, she's also showing they have lots of shared interests. For starters, she's already a big fan of his music, if a video of Stormi begging Jenner to put on Scott's music is any indication.

Jenner is also convinced Stormi is her dad's mini-me. In a video shared on her YouTube channel last year, Jenner shared that Stormi looks more "like her dad" every single day. And during an appearance on The Ellen Show this past September, Jenner confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that their daughter even has Scott's personality. "She's definitely like, a little rager," she told DeGeneres. "She loves music."

From their clothes to their hairstyles to their love for music, it's safe to say that Stormi and Travis are one in the same. Like father, like daughter.