Once upon a time, gummy bears came in just a handful of classic flavors: red, green, yellow, orange, and clear/white. Sure, these ubiquitous shades of bear had corresponding flavors, but mostly they just tasted like... gummy bears. Now, however, the traditional treats have been made over in more glamorous fashion multiple times... like the irresistible treats resulting from a current collaboration between luxury candy boutique and a beloved-by-celebs coffee shop: Sugarfina and Alfred's coffee-infused, caffeinated gummy bears (the first of their kind, no less). What took so long?

These aren't just coffee-flavored and caffeinated in the way that, say, popcorn jelly beans are "popcorn flavored" or the average coffee ice cream is "caffeinated." Available in Cold Brew, Bourbon Cold Brew and Iced Vanilla Latte (yum), these bears are made with real, straight-up java and have 60mg of caffeine per serving, which is the equivalent to a shot of espresso. (Pricing starts at $7 for a 3.5 ounce cup of bears, $14 for a 12 ounce bag, and $25 for a "But First, Coffee Tumbler" filled with 9.5 ounces of Cold Brew Bears).

Sugarfina

That's a decent amount of caffeine for a single serving of candy, when you think about it. And gummy bears are more portable than, say, a gigantic iced beverage. Consider all the times you've been turned away at the door of a boutique or a gallery for the Venti iced Americano or whatever in you hand. No need to fear a major afternoon schlump while you're checking out that exhibit you've been wanting to see for months when you've got these buzzy bears in your bag!

“We’re so excited to partner with our L.A. neighbor Alfred Coffee to create the world’s first-ever coffee-infused gummy bears,” Rosie O’Neill, Sugarfina co-founder and co-CEO, said in a press release. “With this collaboration, we’re combining two of our favorite pick-me-ups – candy and caffeine – in a delicious and adorable gummy bear collection.”

In the same press release, founder and CEO of LA-based Alfred Coffee Josh Zad expressed his own enthusiasm for the project:

“At Alfred, we always pride ourselves on constantly innovating and staying ahead of both design and beverage trends. So when the opportunity arose to collaborate with our hands-down favorite candy company to deliver everyday Alfred classics in a never-before-seen gummy form it was a no brainer. This is a match made in caffeine-obsessed heaven!”

Sugarfina and Alfred will sell the caffeinated Cold Brew Bears in select retail locations across the country and at www.sugarfina.com and www.alfred.la.

Sugarfina

This isn't the first time Sugarfina has gone above and beyond in the realm of gummy bears, either. Past partnerships have yielded such ground-breaking products as gummies infused with Pressed Juicery Green Juice, Whispering Angel Rosé wine and Casamigos Tequila, even baby shower gift box sets, to name a few. Odds are good that at some point or another you were gifted a box of Sugarfina's super popular champagne bears, right? Well, there are plenty of other bears to imbibe: Among the very grown-up candies available on the Sugarfina website are Moscow Mule bears and Bourbon Bears.

It's almost as if at some point all the adults in the world got together and were like, you know what? What's the deal with having to switch over from candy to alcohol and caffeine once you turn 21? Why can't you love candy, booze, and coffee all at the same time??

Well, clearly you can. Though not everything on Sugarfina's website caters to the more mature sweet tooth. There are, too, such glorious updates on old school fantasy candies like these gummy ice cream cones:

Sugarfina

Described as "a refreshing scoop of gummy goodness, in delicious flavors of strawberry, raspberry and vanilla waffle cone," these look like my every childhood dream come true in candy form... and for only $8! A bargain for a dream come true.

Anyway, we all scream for ice cream... but first, coffee.