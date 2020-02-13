Between excellent chocolate to eat, cheesy greeting cards to open, and several amazing Peppa Pig Valentine's Day episodes to watch with your kiddos, it's perhaps safe to say you need no other plans on Feb. 14 this year.

Peppa — the little pig with the big heart and frequently sassy attitude cleverly concealed with a posh British accent — has become a favorite for kids and the adults who watch TV with them on both sides of the pond. The show has been on television in the United Kingdom since 2004 and in the United States since 2005, but the children's cartoon appears to have really taken off in recent years, to the point where many parents have reported that their children are starting to talk in little British accents like Peppa.

So as Valentine's Day approaches, little ones who are new to the tradition of setting aside one day to celebrate love in all of its different forms with candy and cards might need a guide. Someone who can show them what Valentine's Day is meant to look like. Someone like Peppa Pig. So to aid in just that, here are a few episodes to help them get initiated.

Hugs & Kisses (& Coughs) Peppa Pig - Official Channel on YouTube In this episode, Peppa plays Little Red Riding Hood in a school play where everyone takes part. I don't want to spoil it for you but she might have a little kiss with Pedro and he gets a cough and the rest of the group starts to get a bit sick. The best part is when they all describe the medicine they have to take, one of them says "it tastes of carpet-flavored yogurt." Peppa's little brother George also gets caught up in a love triangle when he finds out his friends Zuzu and Elly both have a crush on him.

Peppa Loves Goldie The Fish Peppa Pig - Official Channel on YouTube Peppa struggles between her love for her fish and her concern for its health and her excitement about taking the bus, it's pretty gripping.

Romance For Mummy & Daddy Pig Peppa Pig - Official Channel on YouTube The family visit the grandparent pigs to make an apple/blackberry crumble, picking berries and Mummy Pig gets rescued by Daddy Pig. It's all very romantic, even Peppa thinks her mother is like Sleeping Beauty.