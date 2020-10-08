Target Deal Days Are Back, Now With Nearly 1 Million More Deals (Literally)

It's the most wonderful time of the year, already. Target's annual holiday sales will kick off earlier than ever this year, starting with Target Deal Days on Oct. 13 and 14, which means it's officially time to start holiday shopping. Not only are those two days jam-packed with savings, but you can score huge deals on home goods, clothing, beauty items, electronics and more throughout October, November, and December.

First up is the return of Target Deal Days, the shopping mecca's answer to Amazon Prime Day, which not-so-coincidentally also occurs on Oct. 13 and 14. Target Deal Days this year promise digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items, more than doubling the number of last year's sale items, according to a press release from the retailer. While Amazon's offerings are exclusively available to Prime members, sales for Target Deal Days are open to all. Shoppers do need to register for the Target Circle loyalty program to access the best online deals, but the process is ridiculously easy, not to mention completely free.

For the first time this year, all deals will span the entirety of the two-day event. Most sale offerings are available for contactless drive-up and order pick-up, as well as same-day delivery via Shipt, so you can easily avoid crowds in store but still have your items as soon as an hour in many instances. If you absolutely can't wait until Oct. 13 to start shopping, select deals are already available online. Early sales include up to 30% off select electronics, 30% off graphic sweatshirts, and up to 50% off select jigsaw puzzles.

If two October days packed with deals upon deals isn't quite enough to fill all of your holiday shopping needs, Target has announced that their Black Friday deals will span the entire month of November this year. Although Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on apparel, home decor, office equipment and much, much more advertised both throughout the store and online this November.

Starting Nov. 1, Target will also feature weeklong discounts and digital deals each day. And don't forget, if you're a Target RedCard holder, you can save an additional 5% on top of the heavily-discounted holiday sale prices.

In addition to their stellar sales, Target announced in a press release that their typical 14-day Price Match Guarantee will be extended for the entirety of their holiday shopping season. "From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a 'Black Friday deal' if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com," the press release reads. Additionally, Target will price match select competitor's pricing within 14 days of purchase, provided the item meets certain criteria listed at Target.com.

In total, Target's holiday sales are slated to feature nearly 1 million more deals this year than in 2019. In other words, you have a lot of shopping to do.