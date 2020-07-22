Target's Adaptive Halloween Costumes Are Back With Even More Styles To Choose From

While it might seem like sweater weather and jack-o'-lanterns are a faraway reality, we could all use something to look forward to right about now. So here's the pumpkin spice-flavored good news you need: Target’s adaptive Halloween costumes are back this year, and now they’ve added adult disguises to the collection so everyone can get it on the fun.

Target was the first major retailer to come out with a line of adaptive clothing for kids in 2017. Including wheelchair-friendly styles, jackets with easy abdominal access, and zero itchy tags, the line was a huge hit, so the retailer's adaptive Halloween costumes (and sensory-friendly home goods) were a natural progression for the retailer. This year, the line of disguises is better than ever, plus they come in at an affordable price point (the Hyde & EEK! Boutique ranges from $20 to $35 and is available for pre-order now).

The collection includes robots, dragons, space travelers, mermaids, unicorns, and more, each with inclusive design details like, “open backs for easy dressing, wheelchair-friendly fits, hidden openings and pockets for abdominal access and removable accessories, creating extra flexibility for those with sensitivities,” per the brand’s website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There are also awesome covers that transform a wheelchair into a princess carriage, a dump truck, or a rocket ship.

And don’t forget about the adult options, which include a witch or a racecar driver. “Instead of having someone help me, I am able to Velcro my witch costume right behind my back myself — I love feeling independent and like everyone else who can put a costume on and not worry about anything,” Kathryn Jesperson told Target.

I have a feeling that Halloween will be a sweet spot in what's shaping up to be a year filled with more trick than treat (to put it mildly). Regardless of how you spend the holiday, everybody deserves to have a costume that is comfy and makes them feel their best. While you check out the adaptive Halloween costumes, you may want to also pre-order Target's Halloween decorations.