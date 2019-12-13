A shopping wonderland filled with home décor and cosmetics, clothes for the family and assorted knick-knacks galore. Is there any place more magical than Target at Christmastime? You may be wondering, is Target open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? In other words, do you need to rush out for gifts now or can you get them at the last minute this year?

Well, calling all last-minute Christmas shoppers: consider this your formal warning. If the chain’s 2019 holiday hours are anything like they were in 2018, Target will be closed all day on Christmas to let its employees celebrate, according to Country Living. So, don’t plan on dropping by on your way to the White Elephant party for a gift or a bottle of wine for the host. The store will be quiet, with not a creature stirring, not even the barista at the Starbucks near the exit.

John Gress/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

As for Christmas Eve, last year, Target stores remained open for the usual hours of 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. That means 11th hour gift shoppers will still hope of finding the perfect candle, bathrobe, or pair of socks within Target’s hallowed halls. Before heading to your local Target, be sure to call ahead and double check that they’ll be open as late as listed online. You never know when some managers will feel the Christmas cheer and let everyone head ho-ho-home a little early. And could you really blame them?

And if you’re in a Christmas Day pickle, and just need to find yourself a gift card and a nice envelope, consider a pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens. They typically have their doors open, even on Christmas, and can save your butt when your second cousin twice removed shows up unexpectedly for Christmas dinner and needs a present to open.