If LEGOs are always a key item on your kid's wish list, the bullseye has you covered. Now through Nov. 23, Target's offering a $10 gift card with LEGO purchase of $50 or more. So, you're basically getting yourself a gift by purchasing something for someone else.

Target offers no shortage of LEGO options, and most of them are included in the promotion (very few exclusions apply). There are a variety of character options including Spider Man, Disney Princess, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. Of course, there are still the classic options as well, like LEGO Duplo and the LEGO Friends, city, and creator sets that kids know and love.

To get the deal (read: free money), all you have to do is purchase a LEGO set or combination of sets and, as long as the total adds up to $50 or more, you get a $10 gift card after the purchase. This promotion is good for anyone, whether they're shopping online to be shipped to their home or for store pick-up, shopping in-store, or shopping for same-day delivery with Shipt. Keep in mind, you cannot just opt to have $10 taken off your total at the time of purchase, you have to spend the full $50 to receive the $10 gift card which will be shipped to you after purchase. The promo ends Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

If you're not into LEGOs, Target's Black Friday sale is pretty epic, and the retailer is always running promotions on products, whether related to holiday shopping or not. Plus, if you're an avid shopper, they recently launched Target Circle which not only offers you coupons on products you purchase regularly (like grocery items, diapers, baby wipes, and all the other less-than-luxurious items) but also lets you earn rewards when you shop. Basically, there are always new sales and deals to entice you to browse all the aisles, as if you needed an excuse.