If you're a parent who spends most of your time and disposable income in Target (and is there any other kind of parent?), here's some very exciting news: Right now, Target's sale on kids' clothing includes an amazing deal: Save $10 when you spend $40 on clothing for babies, toddlers, or children (online only).

In addition to this awesome promotion, the sale includes items that are already marked down, like bodysuits from $4, bottoms from $5, “Sleep n’ Plays” from $6, and multipacks from $7 for baby. There’s even 20% off baby and toddler swimwear (because, believe it or not, those spring break vacations will be here before you know it). And you can’t forget about Easter outfits, especially if you live in the south and you celebrate something I like to call “Southern Easter” and “Southern Baptist Easter.” (It’s a thing, y’all. Trust me. Everyone in the family from grandparents to infants go all out on Easter Sunday with the frills, bonnets, gloves, suspenders, bow ties, loafers, Mary Janes — you get the picture.) Thankfully, there are definitely some Easter-worthy outfits and accessories on sale, too.

Get started checking out these adorable baby clothes that are already marked down, and I can guarantee that you'll fill you shopping cart to more than $40 in no time.

1. Dinosaur Bodysuit Baby Boys' Short Sleeve Dino Print Bodysuit - Cat & Jack™ White Target | $5 $4 SEE ON TARGET I think I just might love dinosaurs more than my kid at this point (and that's ok). So I will definitely be adding this adorable onesie to my Target shopping cart online ASAP. It's perfect for a spring day, wouldn't you say?

2. Baby Leggings Baby Girls' 3pc Floral Fields Leggings - Cloud Island™ Mint Green Target | $10 $8 SEE ON TARGET Your baby can never have too many leggings; I think it's the law or something. But seriously, 8 bucks for a three-pack of these adorable leggings is a pretty great deal, and you know they'll get a lot of wear.

3. Pajama Packs Gerber Baby Boys' 3pk Bear Sleep N' Play Pajamas - Gray/Light Brown Target | $13 $10 SEE ON TARGET I don't know about you, but one of my most favorite things to purchase for babies are pajamas. Footie, two-piece, whatever, they're all adorable. The discount just makes this Gerber baby boys' 3-pack of bear pajamas even sweeter.

4. Heart Bodysuit Baby Girls' Heart Bodysuit - Cat & Jack™ Pink Target | $5 $4 SEE ON TARGET Y'all. I can't with the ruffles and the hearts. This would be so cute paired with anything really, whether it's a tutu, jeans, or those adorable leggings that are on sale up there.

5. Striped Leggings Baby Girls' Stripe Leggings - Cat & Jack™ Blue Target | $6 $5 SEE ON TARGET Not only are these leggings too adorable with their stylish stripes, but there's even a fluff butt. This would look too cute under a little babydoll dress, don't you think?

6. Unicorn Pajamas Baby Girls' Unicorn All Over Print 1pc Pajama - Just One You® made by carter's Lilac Target | $8 $6 SEE ON TARGET These unicorn pajamas are layer upon layer of cute. You've got the purple, the unicorn pattern, the ruffle shoulders, and the best, unicorn on the feet.