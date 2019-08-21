When it comes to trendy Halloween decor, wreaths are all the rage. In fact, their popularity has already driven some of them out of stock. This cute Halloween wreath is already sold out at Target, but it will be coming back in stock very soon. You can still snag this adorable wreath long before the trick-or-treaters come knocking on your door.

Per a Target rep, the Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Decorative Wreath will be back in stock at Target on September 8. This particular wreath's popularity is impressive, because its preorders sold out pretty quickly. It was not even slated to be released until August 22. In other words, it's a hot item.

Covered with metallic pumpkins, glittery orbs, and smiling pumpkins, it's no wonder this particular wreath generated so much demand. The wreath is perfectly festive for the Halloween season without being too spooky, so your littlest visitors will not get scared by this decor. Outfitted in the traditional orange, black, and yellow colors of the season, it's eye-catching and fun. Plus, the price point is much lower than similar wreaths at other home decor stores.

So if you are looking for a playful, fun piece of door decor for the season, this adorable Halloween wreath from Target is well worth the wait. Just snap it up before this one sells out again, because you're surely not the only one eyeing it.

If you just cannot wait that long, then there are plenty of spooky and gorgeous Halloween wreaths for sale at many different retailers at all price points. Some are simple, traditional wreaths, such as Grandin Road's Falloween Wreath ($149). And others, such as Pier 1's Eyeballs Wreath ($35), are downright unsettling. In other words, there is a Halloween wreath to match everyone's taste, whether you are looking for something silly or edgy or just plain weird.

Once your wreath situation is handled, there is still so much more cool Halloween decor to consider. Target's Hyde & EEK! Boutique has a seemingly endless supply of spooky decor on sale, including a life-sized poseable skeleton ($40) and a transformation potion apothecary jar ($8). Offering a similar supply of Halloween goodies, Pier 1 has a spooky-cute bejeweled pink skull that kind of demands to stay up year-round. Basically, any kind of spookified decor you can imagine is available somewhere, so dream big when it comes to your decor this holiday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If it feels like everyone is going harder on the Halloween celebrations lately, well, that is exactly the case. In fact, Americans are expected to spend around $9 billion on Halloween celebrations, from candy to costumes to greeting cards, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). In fact, nearly 75 percent of Americans are likely to purchase Halloween decorations, as further noted by the NRF. In other words, Halloween is bigger than ever, so it is only natural to dress up your home as well. And whether you want to add a little spooky touch, or completely transform your abode into a haunted house, a fun little Halloween wreath is the perfect addition.