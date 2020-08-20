To help make the idea of heading back to school a little less daunting and a little more fun, two Georgia teachers penned viral back-to-school raps set to none other than Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'" to get their students excited about virtual learning. And while the Monroe High School educators surely accomplished just that, their music videos have also gone incredibly viral.

Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans — who are both teachers and cheerleading coaches at Monroe High School in Albany, Georgia — told Fox 31 that they were looking for a creative way to get their students' attention as the school year gets under way, especially considering how different school will look this year. So they decided to create "Back To School" rap music video with their cheerleading squads, although they changed the lyrics slightly to focus on the importance of distance learning and staying focused on education.

"Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school!!" Evans wrote in an Instagram post while sharing her video. "With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year!!"

Some of the lyrics from Evans' segment include lines like, "You got options but you better pass my class no floppin'/ Gonna log in every day every morning I'm watching. / Yeah we virtual and you know what's up so you better take it up a notchin."

Fellow teacher Williams also shared her own video on Instagram with a message for students. "We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it!" she wrote. "What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up. What’s poppin’?! 20-21 School Year. Let’s get it!"

As Williams danced with the cheerleaders, all of whom were wearing face masks, she rapped, "No COVID-19, ain't worry 'bout a thing... ain't no stoppin'."

Both of the videos have gone viral, with each teacher's Instagram posts liked more than 200,000 times. While the music videos have likely been seen by people all across the country by now, Williams told Fox 31 that they were really just trying to find a way to make the school transition easier for students. "It’s about the students and getting them excited for school and getting them excited about their teachers and where they are and exuding school pride where they are," she told the news outlet. "So, if the teachers hopped on they can do their own what’s poppin’ challenge and get the whole city excited."

Distance and hybrid learning remains a bit of a question mark for several states across the country as the new school year gets underway, and all of that uncertainty is bound to cause anxiety in students. But teachers like Callie Evans and Audrianna Williams are doing more than their part to make it easier for their students.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.