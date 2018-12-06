Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra and her husband of 3 years, Tyler Baltierra recently made the decision to live apart for 30 days. The decision was made after Tyler expressed some concerns about their relationship dynamics. The choice drew mixed praise, and now Catelynn Baltierra is defending herself against critics who seem to believe the new living arrangements are entirely her fault.

There are plenty of different ways to cope with an evolving or struggling partnership. Some people choose to keep living together while attending therapy, while others, including parents, opt to live separately as they figure out next steps. Catelynn and Tyler fall into the latter category here, as they recently chose to live apart to salvage their 13 year relationship. Yep, the parents of 3-year-old Nova have been together since middle school.

Of course, this decision wasn't made lightly. Catelynn is expecting the couple's third child (they placed their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009), and it can be difficult to go through a trial separation while you're pregnant.

Then there's the issue of Nova, who hasn't had an easy past year due to Catelynn's multiple stints in an Arizona-based rehab facility for mental health counseling. Nova experienced some separation anxiety during these times, a phenomenon that didn't go away when Catelynn returned home to Michigan.

“I get anxiety,” Tyler said about Nova's struggle, according to Us Weekly. “She’ll eventually stop [freaking out], I’ll distract her with something. It’s just when she randomly does it — she’ll be like, ‘Where’s Mommy?’ Even when you go to the store, she trips.”

The good news? Nova is handling this new living arrangement really well, with Tyler recently stating that she is doing "great," according to Us Weekly.

But despite all of the positives here, some fans are taking Catelynn to task for supposedly causing problems in her relationship. Some critics blame Catelynn for Tyler's need for space, while others shamed the mom for getting pregnant during an uncertain time in her marriage. And then there are those who think Catelynn is a terrible mother entirely, a sentiment that's completely unfair.

"@Catelynnmtv is not a fighter," one person commented on an Instagram post of Nova. "She gives up all the time … she needs to woman up and take care of business instead of crying, sleeping, and eating 24/7."

Someone else chimed in: "She’s so lazy and selfish."

Another person added: "Using protection and still getting pregnant? Do you realize the odds of that? Not saying it can’t happen, but very slim!

"Wonder how you sleep at night, whole f—ing world feels so bad for Tyler, was he finally going to leave you and you got pregnant," a commenter wrote. "It’s like half the year ur checked into rehab and leave Nova. So selfish."

Fed up with the toxicity, Catelynn took to Instagram Wednesday to call out her haters.

“Some of u people disgust me!” she wrote, according to Newsweek. "How can we treat other women with such hate & nasty words? Especially when they r carrying a child!!! No wonder I didn’t use social media 4 the longest time! At least I can go 2 sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

She added:

Why can’t we lift one another instead of feeling the need to be so rude and disgusting? Thank god my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves! THANK YOU to all my supporters you all rock!!!!!

It's sad that Catelynn has to issue a public statement about these hurtful comments because she's already going through enough with the pregnancy and home life changes.

No matter what you might think about Catelynn and her recent issues with Tyler, it's important to remember that what you see on TV is designed for entertainment. A one hour episode can't give you a full picture into somebody else's life, so viewers should give Catelynn a break right now. As long as she's confident in her choices and parenting, then that's all that matters.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching Mondays in December.