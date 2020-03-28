Whether your little one is enjoying a day at the pool or beach, going for a walk, or playing outside in the backyard, the sandals are a must when the weather is warm. Like adult sandals, best toddler sandals offer breathability, ventilation, and secure straps, but they’re extra cute when they’re designed for small feet.

In most situations, closed-toe sandals are the ideal choice, since they protect your little one’s feet from the sticks, debris, and other dangerous stuff that they can encounter outside. Open-toed shoes may be a bit more breathable, but they don’t offer quite as much protection as their closed-toe counterparts. However, there are times when an open-toed sandal might be good enough, particularly if it’s a stable design and your toddler won’t be doing extensive walking.

There are other features that you should be on the lookout for when buying a pair of toddler sandals. Straps or other closures are a biggie since they help to keep the shoes securely in place while supporting the foot. Sandals with rubber soles or a grooved tread are also helpful, as they provide your little one with some traction to stave off slipping or falling. And of course, you want the sandals to be comfortable and good for healthy foot development, so look for shoes that are supportive or offer some type of cushioning.

From stable outdoor sandals to colorful slip-ons, these 10 toddler sandals are highly-adored on Amazon because they are functional, comfortable, and adorable.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Sandal For Outdoor Activities KEEN Unisex Kid Newport H2 Sandal Amazon | $49 See On Amazon These Keen unisex toddler sandals are favorites on Amazon, boasting a near-perfect star-rating among 5,600 and growing reviews. So why are these sandals so highly adored? Well, for starters, the sandals offer great support for the foot, so they’ll be mega comfortable for your little one. The mesh lining allows for superior breathability, while the lugged rubber outsole provides traction. An elastic cord lace and velcro keep the shoes securely in place, and the closed-toed front means no stubbed toes. All of this and a seriously amazing color selection? It doesn’t get any better than that. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My kids have been wearing these shoes every summer. [...] My kids have put these things through their paces, riding bikes, wading in creeks, playing in mud, hiking, playgrounds and even to school. I love that their toes are protected but their feet are breathing and cool. We haven't had any issues with stink and they are literally their only pair of shoes. I just throw them in the wash when they need a cleanup and then they're right back in action. I literally buy these every summer!" Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 1-13, Big Kid 1-7

2. A Glamorous Everyday Sandal Stride Rite Kids' Fisherman Sandal Amazon | $34 See On Amazon Beloved shoe brand Stride Rite knocks it out of the park (per usual) with these lightweight toddler sandals. Not only are they ultra-cute (I mean can you even with those star embellishments and sweet polka dots), they’re also just a solid pair of shoes. The closed-toe sandals feature an oversized opening for easy on and off. The velcro strap ensures that the shoes will actually stay on, while the treads on the soles will help keep your little one on their feet. Amazon reviewers give the shoes a 4.6-star rating on the site, calling them "adorable" and "comfortable." Choose from two colors: pink or silver. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are so adorable on my two year old. She gets compliments all the time on them - first pair of shoes I can say that about. She wears them daily and they look brand new. I wipe them down with a baby wipe if she's been playing around the yard. Easy to clean and can dress up or down. Great shoes!" Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 5.5-12, including wide sizes

3. A Sporty Everyday Sandal Nike Kids' Sunray Protect Sandal Amazon | $45 See On Amazon When your little one is constantly on-the-go, you need a pair of quality sandals for them to wear all summer long. And that’s exactly what you’ll get with this pick from Nike. The casual design makes this the perfect shoe for daily wear, and more importantly, your toddler will love how the sandals feel on their feet. Even though the sandals are closed at the front, this doesn't mean that this pick lacks breathability; the perforated top allow for extra air flow. Plus, the velcro strap holds the shoes in place, and the rubber soles provide traction. Choose from a couple of different solid colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’ll be buying these in different sizes as my son grows. He is a go go go kid and always into something. Never had any complaints about his feet, no blisters and the Velcro on both sides makes it easy to take them off and put them on" Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 2-14, plus infant sizes

4. A Functional Sandal That Can Be Dressed Up Salt Water Sandals by Hoy Shoe Sharks Amazon | $42 See On Amazon With premium leather straps and a synthetic sole, these toddler sandals from Hoy Shoe Sharks will be the perfect compliment to your little one's look, whether they're dressed up or down. The stylish sandals feature an ankle strap with a buckle closure that is both aesthetically appealing and functional. The breathable leather footbed and lining combined with the flexible outsole make this shoe super comfortable for your toddler to wear. The shoe is lightweight, too. Choose from three colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these! I wanted something that could be dressy but also good for day to day, and that could get wet. I was worried these would rub on my son’s feet and ankles but he never has red marks when I take them off. They have good support for [a] sandal. I love that they look great and are practical whether we’re going to the pool or going to dinner. And they are adorable." Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 5-12

5. A Budget-Friendly Sandal For Outdoor Activities ALEADER Sport Sandals Amazon | $20 See On Amazon These Aleader toddler sandals are worth snatching up not only because of their low price (just $20!), but also because they're a quality pair of sandals that your toddler can wear on all of their outdoor adventures. The sandals feature a foam footbed that hugs your little one's feet, providing cushioning in all the right places. Other features include a quick-drying mesh that's breathable, a rubber sole for superior traction, and a closed-toe front that offers protection from the elements. The elastic cord ensures that the shoes stay in place. Choose from seven different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great shoes for summer, durable and can handle water parks, sand pits and bike riding. The price is great for the shoes." Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 1-13, Big Kid 3.5-6

6. A Dressy Sandal With Cute Flower Detailing Femizee Closed Toe Princess Flat Amazon | $19 See On Amazon Not only are these dressy sandals from Femizee super sweet and covered in flower details, they're also well-constructed. The shoes are made of leather and feature a cushioned footbed for comfort. The notched rubber soles provide plenty of traction, while the velcro strap prevents the sandals from slipping off. Amazon reviewers give this pick a solid 4.5-star rating, among 1,000 and growing reviews. Choose from seven different colors and designs. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought these for my 2 year old daughter for a wedding she stood up in. They can be dressed up or dressed down. She wears these with her regular outfits. These have been our go to shoe! She can even put them on herself. They are a really soft flexible leather with a rubber sole." Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 4-12

7. A Fun Pair Of Slide Sandals tombik Slide Sandals Amazon | $17 See On Amazon Unicorns? Sharks? Dinosaurs? All of your toddler’s favorite creatures can be found on these slide sandals from tombik. But beyond being super cute, these sandals boast features that make them ultra-comfortable to wear. The curved footbed provides arch support, while the wide and cushioned toe strap means no blisters for your little one's feet. The elastic strap on the back is also a standout feature that most slides lack; it provides added security and stability, both of which you want in a sandal for your toddler. Other features include traction on the bottom of the slides that helps to prevent your little one from slipping — even when near a pool. While the open toe design does put your toddler at risk for some stubbed toes, the shape and thickness of the footbed does offer better protection that you'd see with most open-toed sandals. Amazon reviewers give this pick a near-perfect star-rating on the site. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are adorable for one! My daughter loves them. They are great quality and even have padding under the strap for a snug fit. The soles are soft and seem to be comfortable she wore them all day with no problems!" Available Sizes: Toddler 5-10

8. A Cute Pair Of Jelly Sandals Carter's Kids Jelly Sandal Amazon | $14 See On Amazon Nothing says nostalgia like jelly sandals, and this pair from Carter’s is simply the cutest. The toddler sandals are closed at the front in order to protect your little one's toes. The shoes feature an adjustable strap for easy on and off. And traction on the sole helps to keep your kid on their feet. Choose from four fun colors and styles, including one with a bow. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My girls absolutely love these shoes they want to wear them 24 hours a day. They’re very comfortable and look really cute. I highly recommend them. We’re on our 3 rd pair of these as I buy the size up as they grow." Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 4-12

9. A Lightweight Clog Sandal With A Wide Color Selection Crocs Kid's Crocband Clog Amazon | $30 See On Amazon With more than 7,600 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, it’s pretty clear that mommas love these Crocs clogs for their toddlers. The super lightweight sandals feature a strap at the heel to keep the shoe secure on your little one’s feet. The foam footbeds and outsoles are surprisingly comfortable, while the ventilation holes ensure that air can flow through the shoes. Traction at the bottom will help to keep your kid on their feet. If your toddler is picky about their shoes, this is the perfect pick; the massive color range is unrivaled, so surely they can find a pair that they love. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is my toddler daughter's second pair and they are the best! She has worn them all summer and we only had to get the second pair because she grew out of the first. She wears them all the time, and they are great for playing in her pool or running on wet pavement and keeping her from slipping. She always runs to pick them out of the closet when I tell her it's time to put shoes on. Great for an active toddler, easy to clean and well made. Would highly recommend." Available Sizes: Toddler & Little Kid 4-13, Big Kid 4-6