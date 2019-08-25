From the custom-made European strollers to the elaborate birthday parties planned by a team of professionals, the Kardashian clan isn't afraid to be fabulously fancy, despite what some critics might think. And if you caught wind of the $100,000 playhouse Scott Disick built for his kids, then you might be tempted to check out the 10 most lavish Kardashian kid moments to date. Spoiler alert: These examples will likely exceed your wildest expectations.

It's no secret the Kardashian siblings really know how to pamper their adorable kiddos. From the moment Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster in February 2018, for instance, the glamorous new mom has been all about showering her kiddo with lavish presents and festive parties.

Some critics might accuse the famous fam of spoiling their kids, it's not the public's place to judge. And some fans enjoy the splurges, as it can be entertaining to watch from afar.

It's also important to note that many of these lavish moments were inspired by meaningful events, like birthdays and holidays. The Kardashian moms don't often splurge on gifts just for the heck of it, as Kim outlined in a essay for Wealthsimple.

"I worry about giving my kids too much," she penned. "We don't do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible."

Of course, this philosophy doesn't mean Kim can't spoil her kiddos from time to time, a sentiment that also applies to her famous sisters. And on that note, here are the 10 most lavish Kardashian kid moments to date.

It's All About The Labels Kylie Jenner had almost hit youngest-self-made-millionaire status when she had Stormi, now 1, so it's not exactly surprising she opted for a high-end stroller. And her moment showing off her custom-made Fendi logo stroller (plus matching Fendi mini-dress) two months after Stormi's arrival was a classic Kardashian move. I think it's safe to say any mom who's ever pulled on old leggings to push a green Chico stroller with Cheerios stuck to the side through her starter neighborhood can imagine herself upgraded to a designer dress, posh pram, and street with mansions. Thanks for the fantasy sequence, Kylie.

Scott Disick's Trés Chic Treehouse When I was a kid, we had a tree with a little built-in seat on one bow, and was I psyched to have my own "treehouse." Well, clearly I didn't know what I was missing! Scott Disick's recently-constructed tiny house for the kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — is only related to the typical treehouse because there's some wood involved. The luxury playhouse structure boasting a modern design and bunk beds is said to have cost the Flip It Like Disick star $100,000, according to the Daily Mail. A perfect match for the kids of an official "lord."

Kris Jenner's Gifts Mason With Versace Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So-called ordinary grandmas are known to spoil their grandkids, so why should a nana as jet-setting and glamorous as Kris Jenner be the exception? Jenner, who's known to be her celeb kid's "momager," having helped start the family's empire and working on her kids' brands like Kylie Cosmetics, seems to know both how to make money and to spend it. And Page Six reported that Jenner took grandson Mason out shopping to (where else?) Beverly Hills, 90210, to celebrate his 9th birthday in style. The handsome son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick scooped up a hooded Versace puffer jacket costing an impressive $3,000. Clearly, the Kardashian "next gen" knows how to live it up in style, too.

The Epic First Birthday Party Kylie Threw Stormi The party Kylie threw when Stormi turned 1 in February 2019 made headlines for its many themes and expensive perks. The amusement park-like event, dubbed "Stormi World," featured multiple areas and rides, including everything from carnival rides to a live Baby Shark performance. Not to mention, there was a cake that featured an actual working carousel (I really wish I could have seen this in person, just to understand how it worked). "I had to go all out for my baby," Kylie posted on Instagram. I mean, if she can do it... why not?

Kim Kardashian's Designer Wardrobe For North Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's not exactly news that Kim Kardashian-West's lifestyle is pretty lavish, from her massive wardrobe to exotic getaways on private planes, as E! News detailed. But when it comes to her kids, this social media phenomenon/entrepreneur is known for really going all out. Her kids, especially oldest daughter North, have seriously beautiful bags, Yahoo! News reported. In fact, North boasts a handbag collection that includes a child-size Fendi (cousin Penelope Disick is also into purses, the outlet reported), not to mention Yeezy's, her dad's line of pricey Adidas sneakers, and, back when she was a baby, a custom black cocktail dress from Givenchy to match mom's. Sure, all of that all sounds fancy enough, but don't forget real fur coats because she has a couple of those too, according to HuffPost.

Kendall Jenner's Creative B-Day Present For North Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It might not be all that impressive compared to mini-vehicles or clothes or strollers made in a famous city, but Kendall Jenner's thoughtfully academic gift to niece North West when she turned 4 in 2017 was planned perfectly, Kardashian-style. As Harper's Bazaar reported, Jenner gave her niece a present fit for a brainiac: A basket brimming full of science experiments and make-it-yourself projects, including all of the ingredients to make custom bath bombs, sticky slime, DIY marshmallows, and lollipops out of actual crystals. Just the right present for a curious, quick-witted Kardashian mind!

Khloé's Balloon Blowout For True This mama's love for her daughter has blown up big! Khloé Kardashian, who regularly posts adorable pics of True having fun with the latest, greatest toys, turned to an old standby when her baby girl had her big birthday morning... balloons! With a collection of heart-shaped and plain balloons in every shade of pink surrounding a giant balloon in the shape of the number 1, True celebrated her birthday with a lot of smiles and hot air, according to Kardashian's Instagram. "Happy birthday my sweet True!!" Kardashian wrote. "You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever." OMG, so precious.

Kourtney's Extensive European Vacay With The Kids When it comes to splashing out on indulgences for the next generation, Kourtney Kadashian likes to spend on experiences. She has done multiple yacht trips with her brood in the past, but in 2019, she outdid herself by taking Penelope, Mason, and Reign on a multi-nation jaunt that included Corsica, France, and Portofino, Italy, as Us Weekly reported. And while most fans were supportive of the Poosh founder's world tour, some fans weren't impressed, with one commenting, "I wish I had an easy life," and others griping about whether the kids looked happy or maybe if they were just being watched by nannies. Look, I get it. But Kourtney is maybe the Kardashian mom I most identify with because if I had her budget, I'd do the exact same thing and take my kids all over the map.