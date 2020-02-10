If you're a book lover, reading a love story on Valentine's Day just feels like the right thing to do. And the 10 most popular romance books of all time, according to Goodreads members, are probably the ones you should be cuddling up with. After all, the best way to show your appreciation for a genuine and heartfelt novel is to read it.

From classic tales of torrid affairs and lovers separated by time and distance to more modern expressions of the kind of love that knows no bounds, this list is full of the kinds of stories that make your heart feel like it's going to explode into pieces. In a word, each story is iconic. What better way is there to celebrate the most romantic day of the year than with the books that have helped so many people believe in the possibility of love?

Whether or not you have someone to take you out on a fancy dinner date on Feb. 14 this year, you can enjoy snuggling up with one of the 10 most popular romance books of all time and rest assured that your night will be filled with all of the love your heart can handle. So, grab a glass of wine, light a few candles, and slip into these blissful romance reads this Valentine's Day.

1. 'Pride & Prejudice' By Jane Austen First published in 1813, Pride And Prejudice is a classic tale perfect for reading to celebrate Valentine's Day. The timeless appeal of Elizabeth Bennet and her beloved Mr. Darcy's love story is wrought with wit and the type of back and forth that keeps readers captivated.

2. 'Me Before You' By Jojo Moyes Although there is no love-at-first-sight, when disheartened Will is wheelchair bound after an accident, an unexpected romance blooms with his caregiver Louisa. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes that examines how love, friendship, adventure, and disability can co-exist. Reviewers on Goodreads cite this novel as a tear-inducing masterpiece that will leave you believing in love's possibilities.

3. 'Gone With The Wind' By Margaret Mitchell Margaret Mitchell's classic story of Scarlett O'Hara during the Civil War has been a pop culture mainstay for decades. The romance between the feisty Scarlett and incomparable Rhett Butler is absolutely captivating in Gone With The Wind, making this 300+ page read one that is worth taking the time to delve into this Valentine's Day.

4. 'The Fault In Our Stars' By John Green The Fault In Our Stars is equal parts inspiring and heartbreaking. Although terminal cancer has put an expiration date on Hazel's life, when she meets Augustus, they decide that nothing will get in the way of living a life full of love in the time she has left. Books that get made into movies are often overlooked once the movie is released, but this gorgeously written love story is worth the read.

5. 'Jane Eyre' By Charlotte Bronte When I was in college, a sorority sister begged me to read Jane Eyre after she found out that my book-loving self had never opened this classic. To this day, I'm so glad she did. This novel is a classic not to be missed. Although the romance between Jane and Rochester is a central part of the story, and there are multiple disheartening plot points, Jane's independence and strength is undeniable and inspiring.

6. 'The Notebook' By Nicholas Sparks I am one of the few people that I know who actually read The Notebook before seeing the iconic movie, so I can definitely attest to the fact that although the book differs from the movie in some ways, it is just as enchanting and gut-wrenching of a love story. The timeless love story of Allie and Noah is one worth exploring time and time again.

7. 'The Time Traveler's Wife' By Audrey Niffenegger The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger is filled with beautiful descriptions of the emotional relationship between Henry and Clare and how his time travel impacts their ability to be together. You may be familiar with the popular 2009 movie starring Rachel McAdams, but if you have not read the novel that inspired the film, you're truly missing out and should make it a point to discover the beauty of this novel on Valentine's Day.

8. 'Wuthering Heights' By Emily Bronte The first edition of Wuthering Heights was published in 1847 and the story of Heathcliff and Cathy has stayed at the heart of lists like this one for many decades. Classic literature may not be everyone's cup of tea, but if you want to embrace the ins and outs of a true, obsessive, no-holds-barred love affair, this eternal tale is the perfect choice to read this Valentine's Day.

9. 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' By E.L. James Whether you've read every word of this pulse-quickening romance novel over and over again, or you've only seen the movies, reading Fifty Shades Of Grey is one way to make sure your Valentine's Day is full of sexy vibes. The electric connection between Ana and Christian is one that cannot be denied, and this tale truly pulls readers in from the very first page.