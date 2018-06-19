The 3 Most Compatible Chinese Zodiac Signs For You, Based On Your Sign

Even if you're not super into astrology, at some point or another you've probably low-key checked into the celestial compatibility of you and your significant other's sign. But what about Chinese astrology? Even if you know all the pros and cons of dating a Scorpio or an Aries, you might not be as familiar with what it means to hook up with a tiger or a monkey. So what are the three most compatible Chinese zodiac signs for you, based on your sign?

If just the tiniest part of you believes that your fate might be written in the stars, it's worth checking out what Chinese astrology has to say on the subject. While the ancient system seems sort of super complicated at first, once you figure it out the whole thing starts to make sense. As KarmaWeather put it, the twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac are "compatible according to a circular pattern, within which the animals are connected by four equilateral triangles. The three vertices of the triangle correspond to a specific compatibility trio." Or, to put it more simply, the animals of the Chinese zodiac are grouped together in one of four separate "affinity groups," or "triangles of compatibility," which share character traits that make them more likely to get along.

If that still sounds kind of tricky to wrap your head around, don't worry. Just find your Chinese zodiac sign below (along with a corresponding celeb who shares your animal) to see which three signs are considered to be the most compatible for you.

Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996) Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ox (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961); Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964); Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968) Because the kind-hearted ox is loyal, according to Your Chinese Astrology, the rat will feel feel safe. Rats and monkeys bond over a shared sense of optimism and ambition. Dragons and rats, meanwhile, "both admire each other in talent," and "as the rat is very thoughtful in nature and knows how to respect others," the dragon's vain nature will be appeased (most of the time).

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997) Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996); Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965); Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969) "Both the ox and the rat put heavy emphasis on relationships," explained Tarot.com, and complement each other's natures, while both the ox and the snake "seek authenticity in everything they do." As for the ox and the rooster? "Together, these two can move mountains." Not bad!

Tiger (1962, 1974, 1986, 1998) Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966); Dog (2006, 1994, 1982, 1970); Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971) "There is soulmate connectivity between the horse and tiger," according to an article on the astrology website Keen, while dogs give tigers "trust and security" in relationships. Pigs might need a little extra reassurance from time to time, but with a little flexibility love will win out.

Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999) Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967); Dog (2006, 1994, 1982, 1970); Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971) The rabbit, goat, and pig are all part of the fourth 'compatibility triangle,'" according to KarmaWeather, which means the rabbit will naturally get along with the other two signs. But did you know that every sign has its own personal "secret friend" in the Chinese zodiac? In the case of the rabbit, that sign is the dog. Cute!

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rat (2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960); Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968); Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969) Dragons dig the good humor and practical nature of the rat, said Your Chinese Astrology, but the rooster shares common interests and can also give their dragon partner a career boost. Monkeys "have the most tacit understanding" with dragons, and they're both very creative signs.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001) Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ox (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961); Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969); Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968) Known as the "jealous one" of the Chinese zodiac, according to Tarot.com, the snake wants "a partner with depth," just like the ox. The snake and the ox also impress each other with their respective intelligence and patience. Snakes and monkeys have seriously sexual chemistry, but the snake and the rooster "adore being together" (and that's what matters most, right?).

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tiger (2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962); Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967); Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970) Horses and tigers have much in common, said Your Chinese Astrology, while horses and goats work well together to build a family. The horse and the dog might have the best luck of all, as they are destined to "live in harmony and mutual respect" thanks to their outgoing, generous personalities.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967) Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963); Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966); Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971) The goat and the rabbit are both "made for romance," as Tarot.com explained; the goat and the horse are both unpredictable, but in a fun way that adds a "welcome dash of spice" to the relationship. But goats and pigs? They're one of the "happiest couples in the world," the site said.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rat (2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960); Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964); Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965) Quick-thinking monkeys are attracted to clever rats, explained Your Chinese Astrology, but they're inspired by dragons (who find them wise in return). And since snakes and monkeys are in the same compatibility group, they "coordinate with each other well no matter as a couple or as partners in business," so either way it's a union worth exploring.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969) Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ox (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961); Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964); Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965) Also part of the same compatibility triangle, the Rooster, the Ox and the Snake are all fated to find each other irresistible, while the dragon is the "secret friend" of the rooster, said KarmaWeather.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tiger (2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962); Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963); Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966) Like their animal counterparts IRL, dogs are "intuitive, honest, and loyal," according to Tarot.com, and generate plenty of sparks with tigers. Dogs and rabbits are sensitive to each other's needs, while dogs and horses "fare remarkably well" when it comes to romance, as they're both agreeable types.