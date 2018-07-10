The 3 Signs Most Likely To Be Your Enemies, According To Your Zodiac Sign

You're just not going to get along with everyone you meet in life, unfortunately. And while there are things that you can do to try to find common ground or at least be polite when you have to deal with people that you don't like or that don't like you, sometimes you'll just have enemies. If only you could predict who your enemies might be beforehand. Knowing their zodiac sign might help. The signs most likely to be your enemies might not give you a definitive list, but knowing which zodiac signs you may not get along with might, at least, give you some clarity about why some of the relationships in your life are the way that they are.

Suzie Kerr Wright, an astrologer and psychic medium, tells Romper in an email exchange that she believes that every single sign in the zodiac has the potential to get along with one another. Still, she notes that, theoretically, there are things that can put some signs at odds with each other. And since there's more to your overall astrological makeup than just your sun sign, it's also possible that one of the signs that experts say is most likely to be one of your enemies is actually one of your friends. But having an idea about who you might be more likely to clash with can prepare you for that eventuality, or explain an awful lot about why you and your coworker have never gotten along.

1 Pisces (February 19—March 20) ake1150/Fotolia Pisces is typically considered a more free-spirited, even occasionally flighty sign. That can cause problems with signs that don't always understand their way of looking at the world. "Gemini has a strong desire to communicate to resolve conflict whereas Pisces may likely shy away from words," Linda Furiate, a professional astrologer, tells Romper by email. "Virgo may demand strong boundaries that often emotionally hurt Pisces which may cause Pisces to shut down and retreat into their own inner world. Sagittarius simply has little time to allow Pisces to dampen their enthusiasm and fun loving free spirited nature."

2 Aries (March 21—April 19) fizkes/Fotolia Aries, the ram, can be pushy and hard-headed, which can rub some other signs the wrong way. Kerr Wright says that Aries can make enemies with another Aries because both are so insistent that they're right, which can be hard to move past. Additionally, Leo and Scorpio might also struggle to find a positive connection with Aries. "Leo and Aries both have huge egos and that can cause big rifts when one tries to out-alpha the other," Kerr Wright explains. "Leo is more likely to hold the grudge and Aries will simply think 'glad [they're] out of the way' when a Leo storms off because [their] ego is bruised. Scorpio and Aries are both ruled by Mars and Scorpio has little patience for grandstanding Aries' need to top everything they say or do. A Scorpio offended by a pushy Aries will go out of their way to make sure they get even in a subtle way, where Aries will just think Scorpio is just not as smart or talented as they are or that they are just jealous of their magnificence."

3 Taurus (April 20—May 20) Antonioguillem/Fotolia Taurus is stubborn, so they can clash with other "fixed" signs that know who they are, like Leo, Aquarius, and Scorpio Furiate says. "Fixed signs are set in their ways, willful and determined to get what they want," she explains. "If it is perceived that another person is unwilling to budge or accept a viewpoint different from their own, conflict or a distinct misliking may occur."

4 Gemini (May 21—June 20) DW labs Incorporated/Fotolia Gemini is generally considered a fairly friendly sign, but Kerr Wright says that Gemini actually often doesn't get along well with other Geminis because they're so wrapped up in their own thoughts or opinions that it can be difficult to hear those of the other. Additionally, Gemini might struggle with Capricorn or Pisces. "Capricorn is like a wet blanket to Gemini's need for conversation, social activity and connection. Caps do not think Geminis are amusing," Kerr Wright explains. "And Pisces and Geminis are not always the best combination. Pisces like to talk about their feelings. Gemini can do that for a minute, but after a while all that water just doesn't work for them. Geminis want to fix a problem and move on. Pisces tends to like to live in the drama." When you think so oppositely, it can be a struggle to find ways to agree.

5 Cancer (June 21—July 22) Maksym/Fotolia "If you have a Cancer sun sign, your emotional depths run deep, but you tend to only share your feelings with your nearest and dearest," Jaye of Gifted Astrology, tells Romper by email. "It can take you a long time to get it all out. As an emotional introvert you will drive an Aries crazy, because Aries are the polar opposite when it come to expressing. As emotional extroverts, Aries wear their emotions on their sleeves and shout their feelings from the rooftops if they need to." Cancer might also have difficulties getting along with signs like Leo and Sagittarius, Jaye says. Leo, like Aries, tends to be outgoing and expressive, which is the opposite of Cancer. And for Sagittarius, the issue lies more in not wanting to handle the emotional toll that can come along with forging a relationship with Cancer. "A Sagittarius sun sign won’t have time for Cancer's slow emotional roll, preferring it to stay light and friendly," Jaye explains. "Sagittarius will find the Cancer emotional roller coaster too draining and call it quits before the first Kleenex comes out."

6 Leo (July 23—August 22) tiagozr/Fotolia Like Taurus, Leo will also likely have a hard time with other fixed signs, Furiate says. So Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius might all find themselves as enemies of the lion of the zodiac.

7 Virgo (August 23—September 22) highwaystarz/Fotolia "Virgos are put on our earth to bring things to harvest, nurturing people, places and things to their perfect ripeness," Jaye says. "This takes Virgo planning, maintenance and patience." Because of these characteristics, Virgo's most likely enemies are signs like Sagittarius, Aries, and Libra. For Sagittarius, the difficulties come as a result of Virgo's meticulous planning. Sagittarius just doesn't value that in the same way, Jaye says. And with Aries, it's much the same because they believe in spontaneity, she explains. Finally, since Libra can be somewhat indecisive, it can be hard for Virgo and Libra to see eye to eye.

8 Libra (September 23—October 22) Monkey Business/Fotolia "Libra is about 'we;' what's good for everyone, what makes everyone happy. Aries is only about themselves," Kerr Wright says. "There's such a divide between how they see things it's offensive to Libra's need for harmony." Additionally, Libra's other likely enemies include Scorpio and Virgo. Libra and Virgo don't get along because they're very different. Virgo makes decisions, Libra can't decide. Plus, Scorpio is all about the tough love, which Libra doesn't always want to hear, Kerr Wright says. That makes it difficult to stay on each other's good sides long-term.

9 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) zinkevych/Fotolia "Scorpio is the sign that is obsessed with manipulation and trying to subtly get their way (though, sometimes it’s completely obvious)," Jaye says. "It’s not uncommon for Scorpio to spend hours, weeks, and sometimes years planning out how to get people do what they want them to do." Because of these traits, Scorpio tends not to get along with Leo, Gemini, or Aquarius. Leo is typically highly-competitive, which can sometimes make it difficult for Scorpio to get their way. Additionally, Jaye says that Aquarius just won't have any interest in playing the kinds of games that Scorpio often likes to play. And because Gemini can be manipulative itself, that too can negatively affect their relationship with Scorpio because they can manipulate right back.

10 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) VadimGuzhva/Fotolia If you're a Sagittarius, your most likely enemies are Pisces, Cancer, and Aquarius, Kerr Wright says. Sagittarius solves problems, so it can aggravate them that Pisces wants to dwell on the conflict at hand rather than taking steps to fix things. With Cancer, it's more of the same. Sagittarius wants to move forward, while Cancer is stuck on the problem. Plus, Cancer can hold a grudge, Kerr Wright adds. And when it comes to Aquarius, the two can spend most of their time arguing because neither handles it well when they're disagreed with. "This is a combination that can fight for years," Kerr Wright says. "Both have a way of debating that is matched by few and they will never agree to disagree. One will always try to have the last word."

11 Capricorn (December 22—January 19) Prostock-studio/Fotolia "Capricorn is a strong cardinal earth sign. They are known for their hard work and dedication to achieve their professional goals to build a solid reputation and public standing," Furiate says. "Capricorn may perceive the other cardinal signs to include Aries, Cancer and Libra as a threat." Capricorn can see Aries as too full of themselves, Furiate says, which can cause problems between the two of them. Cancer is too meek and mild and Capricorn doesn't appreciate that. Finally, Libra tends to aim to please people, but since Capricorn believes they have to forge their own path, that can cause issues, Furiate explains.