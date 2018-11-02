Our household is evenly split between night owls and early birds. While our daughter and her dad are perfectly happy to push bedtime back so the evening doesn't end, our son puts himself in bed at 9 p.m. whether we tell him to or not, and I'm usually not too far behind. After we turn the clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 4, our night stalkers are going to have some rough mornings, but my son and I will probably be fine... perhaps because our zodiac signs can deal with Daylight Saving Time better than others. Lucky for us, Jake and I occupy two of the three astrological houses associated with early risers.

Of course, even with my inherent astrologically-given gift for being a morning person, it's still going to be weird having that extra hour for a few days. Jake and I tend to lurk like ghouls until our internal clocks adjust, which isn't fun, but my husband and daughter will simply lose the extra time somewhere, which is worse. (I know I'm going to witness our daughter lost in thought at least once while tying her shoes, and I'm going to plan on driving her to school at least once during the week after DST, because she's definitely going to miss the bus). As for me? Because I'm an Aries, I'll be even brighter and shinier and more accomplished at 7:30 a.m. than I usually am. And if you're one of the following signs known for producing morning people, you should be just fine, too.

1 Aries Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images At the head of the zodiac, it's no surprise that Aries great the day head-on (or horns-first, in typical ram fashion). "Nothing gets them going more than a fresh slate, the promise of a new day, and a brand new start," according to CafeAstrology. With so much to accomplish, there's only one way to do it, and that's getting up with the sun. Their impatience and efficiency inspires them to steamroll any obstacle or to-do list the day provides, and rams are happy to wake up at the crack of dawn for an early morning workout or just to get some household chores out of the way. With that extra morning hour next week, all the Aries out there can get that much more done, and sleep that much more peacefully once their heads hit the pillow.

2 Libra Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images Libra's optimistic outlook makes staying in bed an impossibility. Who knows what they'd miss? If you're a Libra, you're a "rise and shine" kind of person, according to YourTango. "You like waking up early and getting the day started as soon as possible, but you also like that every day is a new day." Upon waking, there's a beautiful new day in front of them that promises beautiful experiences. Most likely to enjoy a crisp autumn walk before the rest of the world rises, people born in Libra awake ready for possibilities. A little extra time next week offers them just a little more opportunity to sniff the air and get a read on the day.