Socks are one of the most important, overlooked clothing necessities your little one needs. The best socks for toddlers are, of course, comfortable and preferably made from natural fabrics like cotton and wool that wick away moisture and keep little feet cool, dry, and free from blisters.

Just as toddler clothing comes with features designed specifically for toddler needs — like plenty of elastic waistband leggings and button fly jeans that are simple to pull on and off for potty training — toddler socks are also designed with toddler behavior in mind.

Getting tired of watching your toddler rip off socks and throw them under the couch about five minutes after you dress them? Try a pair of triple-roll socks that are more difficult for them to remove, but also give you three sock length options. Can't stand pairing your toddler's colored socks because one (or eight) are always missing? Make life easier on yourself by investing in simple white socks that come 12 socks in a pack. Some of the best toddler socks have features like non-skid grips to keep toddlers safe on slippery floors and soft, cushiony tabs that make it a snap to dress your toddler and remove or put on socks.

A quality pair of the best toddler socks is a must — and these four great pairs will keep your little one's feet safe and warm.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered LA Active Toddler Grip Ankle Socks $17 (6 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now These ankle socks feature padded tabs around the cuff that can be used to quickly take socks off and on. They're made from a cotton blend and feature anti-skid grips on the soles that keep curious toddlers from slipping as they master walking on hardwood and other hard floor types. These socks are slightly more expensive than most others on the list, but when you consider you’re getting six pairs of highly rated non-skid socks for less than $20 — this is a pretty sweet deal. These socks cover your toddler’s foot fully, in the front and back, reducing any risk of coming into contact with dirt, germs, and bacteria. And the color choices are great — you can score a packet of all white socks or so-called “girls” and “boys” colored packs, which are both great, wearable, toned-down shades that work for all toddlers. Available Sizes: 12-36 Months (4-9 Shoe Size)

2 An Even More Affordable 12-Pack Simple Joys By Carter’s Baby 12-Pack Ankle Sock $16 (12 Pairs) Amazon Buy Now While it’s true that these plain white toddler socks don’t boast fancy features, they are exactly what you need when you don’t want to spend a lot of money on socks that young children grow out of quickly — and would rather not waste time searching for lost colored socks while folding laundry. These socks have rib knit cuffs to keep them from falling and slipping and are made from soft cotton (though the exact percentage of cotton isn’t listed). They're on the lighter side and don’t have non-skid bottoms, which is why this 12-pack doesn't get the overall best spot on this list. But these socks are one of the most affordable, quality sock options you’ll find — and you can get them for just over $1 a pair. Considering how often toddlers lose their socks, that’s a steal. Available Sizes: 0 Months-5T

3 The Best Triple-Roll Socks To Prevent Socks From Falling Off JRP Basic Foldover Socks $7 Amazon Buy Now Triple-roll socks are one of the best types of toddler socks because they offer three lengths in one sock, which gives you options (crew length, ankle length) without having to spend money on socks that little ones will outgrow quickly. The added benefit of choosing this sock type is that, when they’re folded down, they will stay in place and won’t slip as readily as other socks. These socks are made with a breathable blend of 75 percent cotton, nylon, and spandex, which makes them stretchy, comfortable, and perfect for all seasons. They come in 15 mostly neutral colors with a few cute wildcard shades like tangerine and aquamarine thrown in for good measure. They’re offered in a wide range of sizes and won’t shrink in the wash. The one downside, especially if you have slippery floors: there are no non-skid grips under the feet. Available Sizes: 16-26 Months