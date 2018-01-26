The 5 Zodiac Signs That Make The Best Mom BFFs

Every mom needs a solid mom friend. It's not that we should only hang out with other moms, but it's good to have someone who's on the same page as you parentally. Someone who knows what it's like to run on four hours of sleep because the baby has a ear infection. Someone who can give you potty training tips without judging your Timothy for pooping in the TV remote basket. Someone you can sit and talk to at the playground because, after an hour, that sh*t gets boring on your own. But which zodiac signs make the best mom BFFs? Because, obviously, the stars and the Universe have our back on this one!

I mean, OK, there is some disagreement over the validity of astrology given the Earth's axis/vectors/latency issues that see the signs shift every 2000 years (THANKS, CORNELL UNIVERSITY ASTRONOMY DEPARTMENT), but I've sorted everyone I know into their "sun signs" and I'm not relearning it all now. Anyway, even if someone isn't born under a particular sign, that doesn't mean they can't have many of the qualities expressed by that particular archetype. You might be an Aquarius, but maybe you're in a Cancer state of mind...

Motherhood is hard, and best accomplished with a buddy to help you through the hard times. So when you're looking for a person with whom to share in all the good times as well as the bad, you'd do well to seek someone who has the qualities, skills, and strengths of the following five star signs...

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Giphy The world would be a better place if we'd all take some more cues from our Pisces friends. Kind, gentle, sensitive, and wise, Pisces are the dreamy artists of the zodiac. They are unfailingly loyal and treasure bonds with friends and family, often putting the needs of others before their own. Your Pisces mom friend is the one who always has an art project or a new, whimsical and imaginative game of dress-up for your kids to play when you come over for a playdate. This gives the two of you time to talk about what's going on with you, because intuitive Pisces always know when something is up (don't bother trying to hide it) and they looooove to talk about feelings. Talking about feelings, in fact, is very important to them — they're emotionally expressive and feel deeply. (If you go to a movie, your friend is definitely going to wind up crying. It doesn't matter what the movie is: something is going to make them tear up. (Some assume Pisces are a water sign because they are represented by fish, but I think it's because they're always crying about something, happy and sad tears.) Because Pisces are so sensitive to the needs of others, it can be easy to be a selfish friend when they're around. Give your Pisces buddy the love they deserve by being just as attentive, sensitive, and communicative as they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy Geminis are the fun friends of the zodiac. Energetic, bubbly, witty, and connected, these social butterflies are always going to make sure you take the time for a mom's night out. Even if you thought you wanted a night in peeling sheet masks off your face, a Gemini's charm and warmth will coax you out and make you realize, "Actually, I think I needed this." Conversation comes easy to this star sign, so if you're shy about approaching new people and making friends, Gemini mom friends are the perfect wingwoman. They're also constantly employing the phrase "Oh! I know someone who can help you with that" and immediately going to her phone and sending you their multiple-tabbed lactation consultant Google spreadsheet. Geminis love to make connections. While they may be a bit flighty at times, Geminis thrive in friendships — deep conversations and vibrant debate is what prompts them to grow as individuals, and they know that — so their relationships with others are very important to them. Yet for as passionate and vivacious as they are, they are just as kind, gentle, and affectionate. And even though Geminis are some of the best friends a mom could ask for, they are not without their flaws. Their curiosity can sometimes border on nosy, but given a gentle reminder of boundaries and they'll take a judicious step back. Another thing to keep in mind is that Geminis have a tendency to "crash" a little bit from time to time. Being social comes at a cost, and you may notice your usually gregarious friend retreating into herself a little bit. But, as always, this sign can be won over with a thoughtful word. Send her a text to remind her that you're thinking of her.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) Giphy Virgos are the savvy, organized, patient sidekicks that everyone needs in their lives. They're wonderful advisers and can thoughtfully and tactically help you think through any problem. While their inherent shyness might make them difficult to approach at first, this sign is devoted and naturally nurturing toward those they love. Virgos are caregivers by nature, so Virgo moms are, like, super mom-ish. They are very likely heavily involved in their child's life, the quintessential PTA mom, coach, and volunteer extraordinaire. Nevertheless, they have managed their schedule so perfectly that they will always have time for their friends. In return, these detail-oriented domestic goddesses expect that you will openly value and nurture them. They don't need to be the center of attention (indeed, they prefer not to be) but they do need to feel loved, appreciated, and special to those who are special to them. Virgos are excellent communicators. This, paired with their insatiable desire to be helpful means that they're amazing organizers and problem-solvers. Your Virgo pal will always be there to talk sense into you, center you, and help you see a plan through. This sometimes means that they have a tendency to try to find problems to solve even when none exist, but appeal to their logical side ("No, really, everything is fine for the following reasons...") and this shouldn't be an issue. (The only thing Virgos love more than establishing and executing a plan is logic.) Fastidious and precise (and always tidy), Virgos can sometimes come across (and, frankly, be) a bit judgmental at times, but their ability to hold their tongues means this shouldn't usually be a serious problem for your friendship.

Libra (September 23 to October 22) Giphy How could anyone not be excellent friends with a Libra? They're so damn agreeable. Affable, diplomatic, and giving, Libras are the ultimate team players. This sign is symbolized by the scales, so it stands to reason that balance and harmony are important to them... and are things they are great at achieving in their friendships. Libras love nothing more than to see everyone at ease and getting along... and hate nothing more than conflict. They will, in fact, do just about anything to avoid it. Libras are natural peacemakers, you'll find them serving as arbiters in disputes between children and friends. They have the impressive ability to always be able to see all sides of an issue. As mothers, Libras know that childhood is fleeting and therefore seek to treasure every moment and do what they can to give their kids a beautiful childhood. They are the moms who throw amazing birthday parties, plan wonderful experiences for their children and their friends, and seem to have professional photos taken at every opportunity. This can often mean you will have plenty of opportunities for your families to bond together, building important friendships not just between you and your friend, but you children and partners as well. Sometimes all this hullaballoo can come across as your Libra friend being indulgent or even snobby, but she is truly acting out of her very Libra-esque desire to make sure everyone is happy. This desire may also sometimes lead her to be indecisive or wishy-washy, but if you reassure her that your friendship is unconditional she will be able to pull it together and make a decision.