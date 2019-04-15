Spring time is known for being a bit on the rainy side (April showers and all), which can be kind of a bummer for kids who've been stuck inside all winter long. But every rain cloud has a silver lining, and the best thing about those drizzly days is that they're the perfect excuse to rock a super smart rain jacket. When skies are gray, there's nothing more cheerful than a little one in a bright coat, and it just so happens that Primary has *the* quintessential kids' rain jacket in six vivid, vibrant shades... including, of course, classic sunshine yellow.

Sometimes the best things in life are the most simple, which this basic, soon-to-be staple of your child's wardrobe proves. Made of waterproof material with a matte finish, the fabric is bonded so it can be extra soft on the inside without needing a liner — which means it's not too stiff or heavy, like so many raincoats can be. The material is also "OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified," so it's guaranteed to be free of over 300 chemicals and known irritants. Other thoughtful details include grommets for breathability, an ID label on the inside pocket, and a locker loop for easy hanging. Plus, this rain jacket can really be worn all year long (though if you're planning on using it when the weather is cold, you might want to order a size up so you can layer).

Of course, the most obviously appealing thing about this raincoat is that it's ridiculously cute. Like, the whole point of childhood is getting to look this cute. You'll actually be hoping to see rain in the forecast, because the potential for over-the-top adorable Instagram posts is about as high as it can get with outerwear like this.

If you're a traditionalist, you'll likely gravitate towards the raincoat in "sunshine"...

But you're certainly not limited to yellow. In "grass," the jacket is an homage to the green that's returning to lawns and tree branches...

With the "raspberry" version, your little one will look like just another flower in full bloom...

"Slate," meanwhile, takes the opposite tactic, for those who dig the stormy sky color palette:

The raincoat is also available in "tomato" and "cobalt," and all colors are available in sizes 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. Priced at $34, the raincoat is available on the Primary website. Which, if you haven't checked it out yet, is also where you'll find all the colorful leggings and tops shown under the raincoats in the above pics. Another cool thing about the website, if you're not familiar, is that it's not as gender-divided as many children's clothing websites or stores can be: As you can see in the photo above, raspberry raincoats aren't restricted to the "girls" section, and girls aren't restricted to wearing *only* raspberry raincoats. (Slate gray, yay!)

After months of puffer jackets and scarves and snow boots and mittens and more, this easy-to-wear raincoat will barely even feel like outerwear. In fact, don't be surprised if your kid asks to wear this jacket on sunny days, too.